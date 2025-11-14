Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans: Odds, Spread, and Total

Penn State (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) lost in regulation last weekend, while Michigan State (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) did not. However, the feeling among CFB analysts is that Penn State proved a whole lot more than MSU did last Saturday. That factor, along with a terrible development that just struck MSU, is helping Penn State draw a sizable favorite's point spread for this Saturday's bout in East Lansing at 3:30 p.m. EST.

There can be no doubt that Penn State played its best football of the season against No. 2 ranked Indiana last weekend. Happy Valley roared as the Nittany Lions mounted a late comeback, taking a 24-20 lead before Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. made a wonderful touchdown catch with 36 seconds remaining, giving the Hoosiers a decisive 27-24 advantage and breaking the hearts of the upset-minded Nittany Lions.

Penn State's longest losing streak in more than two decades has reached six games. But the visiting Nittany Lions' stock is higher than that of the host Spartans, as shown by the lopsided betting odds favoring Penn State to vanquish Michigan State by around a 1-to-3 price on the money line.

Spread

Nittany Lions -7.5 (+104)

Spartans +7.5 (-117)

Money line

Nittany Lions -257

Spartans +245

Total

Over 49.5 (-108)

Under 49.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans Betting Trends

The Penn State Nittany Lions have lost six straight games.

Michigan State has also lost six consecutive times.

Penn State is 3-1 in its last four games against Michigan State.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans Injury Reports

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Drew Allar is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Jaxon Smolik is questionable with an arm injury.

Michigan State Spartans

Wide receiver Alante Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Chrishon McCray is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Makhi Frazier is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Jayden Savoury is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan State Spartans Predictions and Picks

The game's spread may grow wider by pregame due to MSU's developing story. Midweek reports such as Matt Wenzel's in MLive indicate that the NCAA is coming down hard with punishments for the former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's many recruiting violations. Michigan State is set to have to vacate 14 wins from the prior three seasons, and "spend three years on probation" on top of it. That is a crushing long-term blow.

Michigan State can't think of Penn State's last visit to East Lancing for comfort, as the Nittany Lions won a 42-0 snoozer on Thanksgiving weekend in 2023. But can there be a valid trend line in favor of either team when schools have combined to lose a dozen times in a row? Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer of Penn State took giant strides in his development against Indiana, giving Penn State a spark on offense.