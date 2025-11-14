Lions vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total
The Detroit Lions look to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST. The Lions are 6-3 and first…
The Detroit Lions look to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.
The Lions are 6-3 and first in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Washington Commanders 44-22 on the road. Detroit built up a 22-3 lead and never looked back. The Lions won in total yards 546-288 and 226-93 in rushing yards. The third down defense was 8-for-10 on stops. Detroit didn't turn the ball over and had the slight edge in time of possession. The Lions were 4-for-6 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in red zone stops. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with 15 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles are 7-2 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Green Bay Packers 10-7 on the road. The game was scoreless at halftime and the Eagles got a 10-0 lead in the second half and hung on to win. Total yards and rushing yards were pretty close. Philly turned the ball over once and the defense picked up two Packers turnovers. The Eagles were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops. Philadelphia will look to build on their defensive effort.
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-104)
- Eagles -2.5 (-108)
Money line
- Lions +127
- Eagles -133
Total
- OVER 47.5 (+100)
- UNDER 47.5 (-113)
Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Lions vs Eagles Betting Trends
- Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 15 games.
- Detroit is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.
- The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.
- Philadelphia is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games.
Lions vs Eagles Injury Reports
Detroit Lions
- Graham Glasgow, G - Questionable
- Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable
- Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable
- Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve
- Josh Paschal, DE - Out
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out
- Terrion Arnold CB - Questionable
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE - Questionable
- Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable
- Brock Wright, TE - Questionable
- D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve
- Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable
- Sam LaPorta, TE - Questionable
- Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable
- Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable
- Miles Frazier, G - Out
- Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve
- Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve
- Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve
- Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve
- Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve
- Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve
- Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve
Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyler Steen, G - Questionable
- Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable
- Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable
- Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable
- Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve
- Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve
- Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve
- Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve
- Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve
- Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve
- Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve
Lions vs Eagles Predictions and Picks
Detroit is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 13th in points against. The Lions have the big upper hand in the passing game and can match the running game efficiency of the Eagles. Detroit has a good offensive line, but it will be tested against the Eagles defensive line. The Lions have been pretty successful as underdogs this season. Detroit just put up their second-highest point total of the season and the offense is feeling great going into this tough matchup.
Philadelphia is ranked 25th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 12th in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. Going into this game, the Eagles had a slight short rest because they played on "Monday Night Football," and that game was a grind. Quarterback Jalen Hurts does well against man coverage and that's the way the Lions defense likes to set up. The Eagles have won three games in a row and, for once, the defense is trending up. Philly is 3-1 at home, and they will look to get more red zone opportunities after hardly getting any against Green Bay.
Best Bet: Over
This game will be an offensive shootout. There is a lot on the line for playoff seeding and the Lions are in a tight division race. Detroit is second in points scored and the Eagles' offense should get back to normal at home, but maybe the defensive momentum will carry over a bit into this game.