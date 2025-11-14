Lions vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Lions look to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The Lions are 6-3 and first in the NFC North Division. They just beat the Washington Commanders 44-22 on the road. Detroit built up a 22-3 lead and never looked back. The Lions won in total yards 546-288 and 226-93 in rushing yards. The third down defense was 8-for-10 on stops. Detroit didn't turn the ball over and had the slight edge in time of possession. The Lions were 4-for-6 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in red zone stops. Jahmyr Gibbs led the way on offense with 15 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles are 7-2 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the Green Bay Packers 10-7 on the road. The game was scoreless at halftime and the Eagles got a 10-0 lead in the second half and hung on to win. Total yards and rushing yards were pretty close. Philly turned the ball over once and the defense picked up two Packers turnovers. The Eagles were 0-for-1 in the red zone and the red zone defense was 0-for-1 on stops. Philadelphia will look to build on their defensive effort.

Spread

Lions +2.5 (-104)

Eagles -2.5 (-108)

Money line

Lions +127

Eagles -133

Total

OVER 47.5 (+100)

UNDER 47.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Lions vs Eagles Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit's last 15 games.

Detroit is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Philadelphia is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 13-2 SU in its last 15 games.

Lions vs Eagles Injury Reports

Detroit Lions

Graham Glasgow, G - Questionable

Taylor Decker, OT - Questionable

Penei Sewell, OT - Questionable

Marcus Davenport, DE - Injured reserve

Josh Paschal, DE - Out

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - Out

Terrion Arnold CB - Questionable

Aidan Hutchinson, DE - Questionable

Kerby Joseph, S - Questionable

Brock Wright, TE - Questionable

D.J. Reed, CB - Injured reserve

Sione Vaki, RB - Questionable

Sam LaPorta, TE - Questionable

Jacob Saylors, RB - Questionable

Pat O'Connor, DE - Questionable

Miles Frazier, G - Out

Christian Mahogany, G - Injured reserve

Zach Cunningham, LB - Injured reserve

Giovanni Manu, OT - Injured reserve

Khalil Dorsey, CB - Injured reserve

Shane Zylstra, TE - Injured reserve

Jamarco Jones, OT - Injured reserve

Ezekiel Turner, LB - Injured reserve

Colby Sorsdal, OT - Injured reserve

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Steen, G - Questionable

Lane Johnson, OT - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Lions vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

Detroit is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, sixth in rushing yards, second in points scored, and 13th in points against. The Lions have the big upper hand in the passing game and can match the running game efficiency of the Eagles. Detroit has a good offensive line, but it will be tested against the Eagles defensive line. The Lions have been pretty successful as underdogs this season. Detroit just put up their second-highest point total of the season and the offense is feeling great going into this tough matchup.

Philadelphia is ranked 25th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 12th in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. Going into this game, the Eagles had a slight short rest because they played on "Monday Night Football," and that game was a grind. Quarterback Jalen Hurts does well against man coverage and that's the way the Lions defense likes to set up. The Eagles have won three games in a row and, for once, the defense is trending up. Philly is 3-1 at home, and they will look to get more red zone opportunities after hardly getting any against Green Bay.

Best Bet: Over