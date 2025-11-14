Flyers vs Blues: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking to end a two-game losing streak as they battle the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

The Flyers are 8-5-3 and sixth in the Metropolitan Division. They just lost to the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 at home and in overtime. The Oilers scored in the first period and the Flyers tied things up in the second. Philly was outshot 31-21 but outhit Edmonton 21-10. The Oilers won in faceoffs 33-16 and that definitely played a part in zone time and consistent puck possession. The Flyers were 1-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Goaltender Dan Vladar was the second star of the game with 29 saves.

The Blues are 6-8-3 and seventh in the Central Division. They just beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 at home. St. Louis built a 3-0 lead, gave up two quick goals in the second period, but hung on for the win. The Blues were outshot 40-31 but won in hits 25-15. Faceoffs were pretty close and St. Louis did well with blocked shots, as well as taking advantage of Flames giveaways. The Blues got all the three-star spots and goaltender Jordan Binnington was the first star with 38 saves.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-222)

Blues -1.5 (+198)

Money line

Flyers +119

Blues -129

Total

OVER 5.5 (-106)

UNDER 5.5 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Blues Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 5-2 SU in its last seven games against St. Louis.

The total has gone UNDER in four of St. Louis' last six games.

St. Louis is 3-9 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of St. Louis' last five games against Philadelphia.

Flyers vs Blues Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Oliver Bonk, D - Injured reserve

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Injured reserve

St. Louis Blues

Mathieu Joseph, RW - Day-to-day

Jake Neighbours, LW - Injured reserve

Zach Dean, C - Injured reserve

Flyers vs Blues Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is 29th in scoring, fourth in goals against, 14th on the power play, and third on the penalty kill. Trevor Zegras leads the team in assists and points. Also, Travis Konecny has been on an eight-game point streak, with four goals and six assists during that span. The Flyers' defense has been playing well lately and is averaging just 2.4 goals per game in the last 10 games. The scoring hasn't been there for them, but the low scoring and close games have been trending up.

St. Louis is 24th in scoring, 31st in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 29th on the penalty kill. Pius Suter leads the team in points. Also, Jordan Kyrou has five goals and four assists. The Blues will be looking to build momentum from a complete win against the Flames, where they set the tone early and stepped on defense when they needed to. They will need to stay out of the box because their penalty kill is ranked towards the bottom of the league. The Blues have been in a win-loss mode for six games in a row.

Best Bet: Flyers Money line