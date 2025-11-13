This Day in Sports History: November 13

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC fights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 13 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sports legends. Continue reading to learn more about this day in sports history.

There were many stand-out athletes on Nov. 13, including Bob Pettit, Ken Griffey Jr., and Lennox Lewis. Pettit was the first player to win the NBA's MVP Award, an accomplishment he achieved twice, and was a four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. Griffey Jr. is a dominant and charismatic MLB player known for his "sweet" swing, incredible defensive skills, and iconic "kid" persona. He became one of the most popular baseball stars of the 1990s. Lennox is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, having a successful career from 1989 to 2003.