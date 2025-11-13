This Day in Sports History: November 13
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC fights, and the start…
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC fights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 13 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sports legends. Continue reading to learn more about this day in sports history.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Many great moments in sports history occurred on Nov. 13, including:
- 1875: The Harvard versus Yale game was the first college football game that featured team uniforms.
- 1951: The Lefty O'Doul's All-Stars, which featured players such as Joe DiMaggio and Billy Martin, lost to the Pacific League All-Star team, 3-1.
- 1954: Great Britain beat France, 16-12, in the first-ever Rugby League World Cup.
- 1964: Bob Pettit became the first NBA player to score 20,000 points.
- 1968: As a rookie, Elvin Hayes scored 54 points in an NBA game, which was a career-high for him.
- 1968: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson won the National League MVP Award.
- 1973: The Oakland A's Reggie Jackson was unanimously awarded the American League MVP Award.
- 1974: The Dodgers' Steve Garvey won the National League MVP Award.
- 1979: Willie Stargell and Keith Hernandez shared the National League MVP award.
- 1982: Ray Mancini beat Duk Koo Kim in the 14th round with a technical knockout.
- 1984: The Chicago Cubs infielder Ryne Sandberg received the National League MVP Award.
- 1985: Dwight Gooden, who was the youngest 20-game winner, won the Cy Young award.
- 1988: Driver Ayrton Senna won his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1991: Boston Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens received the American League Cy Young Award.
- 1992: Riddick Bowe defeated Evander Holyfield by unanimous decision and won the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title.
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt won his seventh NASCAR Winston Cup Series Championship.
- 1994: Michael Schumacher secured his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1997: Ken Griffey Jr. was chosen as the American League MVP.
- 1999: Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 12 rounds, becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion.
- 2005: Tennis star Amelie Mauresmo beat Mary Pierce 5-7, 7-6, and 6-4, earning the WTA Tour Championship title.
- 2014: Clayton Kershaw and Mike Trout received the MVP awards for the MLB.
- 2020: Argentina defeated New Zealand, 25-15, winning the Rugby Championship.
- 2022: Switzerland beat Australia, 2-0, winning the Billie Jean King Cup for women's tennis.
- 2022: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points when the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz.
There were many stand-out athletes on Nov. 13, including Bob Pettit, Ken Griffey Jr., and Lennox Lewis. Pettit was the first player to win the NBA's MVP Award, an accomplishment he achieved twice, and was a four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. Griffey Jr. is a dominant and charismatic MLB player known for his "sweet" swing, incredible defensive skills, and iconic "kid" persona. He became one of the most popular baseball stars of the 1990s. Lennox is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, having a successful career from 1989 to 2003.