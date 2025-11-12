Oilers vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

After a long week of tight games, the Flyers get another test at home on Wednesday night as they welcome Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Philadelphia (8-5-2) has been sharp on home ice, posting a 6-3-1 record while allowing just 39 goals through 15 games. The Flyers have a plus-1 goal differential overall and continue to rely on their structure under coach Rick Tocchet.

Trevor Zegras leads the team with 16 points on four goals and 12 assists, while Travis Konecny has scored five times. Defenseman Cameron York has one goal and seven assists in his past 10 outings, helping stabilize the blue line amid several injuries. Goaltender Dan Vladar has carried much of the load, going 6-3-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Edmonton (7-6-4) enters with a 2-5-2 road record but is coming off a 5–4 overtime win over Columbus on Monday. Connor McDavid remains the centerpiece of the Oilers offense, leading the team with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists), while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has added 16 points in 14 games.

The Oilers rank third in the NHL on the power play at 32.6%, but have given up 59 goals, including 17 on the penalty kill. Stuart Skinner (5-4-3, 2.91 GAA) is expected to start in goal as Edmonton continues a nine-game stretch against Eastern Conference teams.

Spread

Oilers -1.5 (+198)

Flyers +1.5 (-212)

Moneyline

Oilers -127

Flyers +121

Total

Over 6 (+103)

Under 6 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Oilers are 4-13 against the spread, going 2-7 on the road.

The Flyers are 9-6 against the spread this season, 4-6 at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Oilers' last eight games.

The Flyers have won six of the last seven meetings between these teams in Philadelphia.

The Oilers have lost seven of their last eight road matchups.

The total has gone under in five of the Flyers' past seven games.

Oilers vs Flyers Injury Reports

Oilers

Zach Hyman, LW — Injured reserve (wrist).

Kasperi Kapanen, RW — Long-term injured reserve (knee).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C — Injured reserve (undisclosed).

Flyers

Tyson Foerster, RW — Injured reserve (lower body).

Oliver Bonk, D — Injured reserve (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — Injured reserve (triceps).

Oilers vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have been up and down this far this season, but Philadelphia is playing the better hockey coming into this matchup. The Flyers have an elite defense that will stifle Edmonton start to finish on Wednesday night. Take Philadelphia to do the job as they get the win at home against the Oilers when they are the underdog. Final Score Prediction: Philadelphia Flyers win 4-3." — Cameron Ross, Picks and Parlays

"The Oilers are getting the benefit of the doubt because they're the better team on paper, but they continue to be hit or miss this season and I have a hard time backing them at these prices. The Oilers have also seen five of their six losses this season come on the road. The Flyers have seen six of their eight wins come on their home ice, and they've earned points in seven of their last 10 games overall. You can argue the Flyers are playing the better hockey right now. I'll take the home dog on Wednesday night." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz