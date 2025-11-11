GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown by DeVonta Smith #6 against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Another week, and another ugly win for the Eagles. No team wins more yet causes its fans more stress than the Eagles. But did the road win over a tough Packers team win the Nation over to the Eagles side, or does the ugly nature of that win have people around the league questioning them? Here is your Week 11 Eagles Power Rankings Round Up

Week 11 Eagles Power Rankings

"He leads all Eagles skill players with 48 catches, 657 receiving yards and nine catches of 20-plus yards, which speaks to his big-play ability and quarterback Jalen Hurts' trust in him downfield. Smith was on pace for a career high in receiving yards (1,250) entering Monday."

ESPN used its power rankings this week to highlight the "Non-QB MVP" of each team. They picked DeVonta Smith. He is certainly worthy. Smith has been on a tear of late, and it is clear that he and Hurts have tremendous chemistry right now.

"The Eagles nearly shut out the Packers at Lambeau Field to get a win. There will be a lot said about Philly's offense after it struggled all night, but the defense having a huge night might be a massive step toward repeating as champs."

The Eagles defense was as good as it gets. If that is the type of impact Jaelan Phillips will make for the Eagles, maybe the Eagles can win a Super Bowl even if the offense keeps playing like this.

"The defense came up big against the Packers, but the offense has to get it going. But winning on the road against good teams is tough to do."

The Eagles now have road wins vs the Chiefs, Bucs, and Packers. They are 28-11 on the road in the Nick Sirianni era. No head Coach has a better road record over that time. This team is tough enough to go into any building and win, even if it does not exactly look good all the time.

"On Monday night, the Eagles won another gritty, ugly game -- they're back, baby. Style points don't apply to this team, which has figured out the formula for this type of victory, even if Nick Sirianni sure did his best to make things interesting late."

Don't be so quick to blame Nick Sirianni for that 4th down play. Yes he took the blame after the game, but as reported on 97.5 The Fanatic, that was an audible by Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. Sirianni and Patullo did not call for a deep ball.

"In typical Eagles fashion, they found the offense when they needed it on Monday night against a very tough Packers team. And what a defensive showing, too."