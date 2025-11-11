Celtics vs 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

If the first two matchups were any indication, Tuesday night's matchup between the 76ers and Celtics should come down to the final possession — again. Philadelphia and Boston renew their rivalry at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Philadelphia (6-4) enters looking to rebound from Sunday's 111–108 loss to Detroit, its third defeat in four games. Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points but went 10 of 25 from the field as the 76ers' offense sputtered late. Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe added 19 points but committed five turnovers, while Jared McCain remained scoreless in limited minutes as he continues to work back from injuries.

Maxey leads the NBA's early scoring race at 33.2 points per game, while Edgecombe's 21.4 average ranks among rookie leaders. The Sixers will again be without Paul George (knee), Dominick Barlow (elbow), and Johni Broome (ankle).

Boston (5-6) arrives off a 111–107 win over Orlando on Sunday that snapped a skid of three losses in four games. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White combined for 48 points, while Anfernee Simons added 25 off the bench—matching his season high.

Each team has already won once in the season series, with each meeting settled by one point. The Sixers edged Boston 117–116 on Opening Night, behind Maxey's 40-point outburst and Edgecombe's memorable 34-point debut. The Celtics returned the favor in Philadelphia on Halloween, 109–108, behind Brown's 32.

Spread

Celtics +2 (-101)

76ers -2 (-109)

Moneyline

Celtics +119

76ers -122

Total

Over 232 (-102)

Under 232 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are 4-7 against the spread, including 2-4 on the road.

The 76ers are 8-2 against the spread, going 4-1 at home.

The Celtics have won four of the last five against the 76ers.

The total has gone over in seven of the 76ers' last 10 games.

The Celtics are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight road games.

The over has hit in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

Celtics vs 76ers Injury Reports

Celtics

Sam Hauser, F — Probable (wrist).

Jayson Tatum, F — Out (Achilles).

76ers

Dominick Barlow, F — Out (elbow).

Johni Broome, F — Out (ankle).

Paul George, F — Out (knee).

Celtics vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

"The Celtics have shown lashes here and there, but I need consistency. The Celtics have had issues stringing together strong performances as they continue to figure things out with this new roster. The Celtics are also 4-7 ATS on the season, so you shouldn't be running to the window to back this group .... The 76ers and Celtics played twice this year already, but it's been Philly that been the better team for much of those games. We're laying a bucket with the 76ers at home. The more consistent team. Give me the 76ers." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"The Celtics are still missing Jayson Tatum, while the 76ers have ruled out Paul George once again. The Celtics come into this meeting as the team in better form, but it's the 76ers who open as slight favorites at home. You can make an argument for either side in what should be a close encounter, but the 76ers are losing some of the spark from their backcourt that they enjoyed at the start of the season. I think the Celtics are good enough to escape with the narrow win on the road." — Peter Tran, Sports Chat Place