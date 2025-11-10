Union Vs NYFC Conference SemiFinal Game Set For Nov 23rd

ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Last Friday, we learned the Philadelphia Union would face off with NYFC in the Conference Semi-Finals. Now we know the date of that game. Last Sunday night, the Union announced…

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 01: Philadelphia Union players celebrate with Tai Baribo #9 of Philadelphia Union after his first half goal against the Chicago Fire at SeatGeek Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Last Friday, we learned the Philadelphia Union would face off with NYFC in the Conference Semi-Finals. Now we know the date of that game. Last Sunday night, the Union announced the game will be played Sunday, Nov 23rd at 7:30 pm. Unlike their last playoff matchup, this is not a best-of-3. The two teams will play one game, with the winner moving on to the conference Finals.

A Shocking Season by The Union

The Union shocked everyone by winning the Supporters' Shield this season. That feat means that this game, and any other game they play in the playoffs, will take place at home in Subaru Park. A place where the Union are 12-1-4. They have not lost in that building since March.

Few expected this type of season from the Union. With a new head coach and the departure of some key players like Jack McGlynn and Jack Elliott, many expected this to be a bit of a transition year for the Union. But the young team, under new head Coach Bradley Carnell, recently named MLS Coach of The Year, far exceeded their expectations, finishing with the best record in the league, and now being just 3 wins away from the first-ever MLS Cup in franchise history.

They first have to get through NYFC. They finished 5th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-12-5. The two teams met just a month ago, with the Union winning at home thanks to a Mikael Uhre goal in the 40th minute. Despite the 17 wins, NYFC have struggled on the road, finishing 6-6-5 when outside their home turf. But they did win both road games in their 3-game series vs Charlotte to advance from the last round.

Tickets for the game are already on sale and can be purchased here. The TV broadcast will be on FS1, and the local radio broadcast will be available on the Fanatic App.

