ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Former Flyers Top Pick Mel Bridgman Passes Away

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Mel Bridgman passed away at the age of 70 on Nov. 8, 2025. Bridgman was the only player in franchise history the Flyers have selected with…

Colin Newby
Mel Bridgman
Photo Courtesy of Philadelphia Flyers PR

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Mel Bridgman passed away at the age of 70 on Nov. 8, 2025. Bridgman was the only player in franchise history the Flyers have selected with the first-overall pick.

Mel Bridgman

After the Flyers won their second consecutive Stanley Cup in 1975, they made a surprising trade to send a package with Bill Clement as the centerpiece to the Washington Capitals for the first-overall pick in the 1975 NHL Amateur Draft.

Bridgman played parts of seven of his 14 NHL seasons for the Flyers. He scored 119 goals and added 205 assists in 462 games before stints with the New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, and Vancouver Canucks.

He also transitioned to the front office after his playing career ended. Bridgman became the first general manager of the expansion Ottawa Senators in 1991 before they officially played in the NHL.

After selecting Bridgman in 1975, the Flyers haven't landed in the top spot again. They picked James van Riemsdyk in 2007 and Nolan Patrick in 2017 in the second-overall spot.

The Flyers called Mel Bridgman "the prototypical power forward" in a statement released after his death. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup appearances in 1976 against the Montreal Canadiens and 1980 against the New York Islanders.

NHLPhiladelphia Flyers
Colin NewbyEditor
Colin Newby is a contributor for Beasley Media's cluster of five radio stations in the Philadelphia market. He transitions the cluster's award-winning content onto digital platforms, and his work includes on-site coverage of the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Related Stories
Noah Juulsen #47 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Nashville Predators. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLPhiladelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras, who excels in shootouts
Flyers // NHLCan Trevor Zegras Reverse Notorious Flyers Trend in Shootouts?Colin Newby
Bernie Parent Goalie Mask
Flyers // NHLFlyers Celebrating Wins With Honorary Bernie Parent MaskColin Newby
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect