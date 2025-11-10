Eagles vs Packers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their third win in a row and will try to keep the offense trending up as they battle the Green Bay Packers on Monday at 8:15 p.m. EST.

The Eagles are 6-2 and first in the NFC East Division. They just beat the New York Giants 38-20 at home. It was a somewhat close first half, but the Eagles slowly pulled away in the second half. They won in total yards, 427-246, and rushing was 276-68. Philly had a slight edge in time of possession and didn't turn the ball over. The Eagles were 3-for-3 in the red zone, and the red zone defense was 1-for-3. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way on offense with four touchdown passes.

The Packers are 5-2-1 and first in the NFC North Division. They just lost to the Carolina Panthers 16-13 at home. It was a back-and-forth, low-scoring game, and the Packers just couldn't control the pace and get the offense rolling. Green Bay's only touchdown came in the fourth quarter, and that was to tie the game. They won in total yards 369-265 but lost in rushing yards 163-104. The Packers lost in turnovers 2-1 and time of possession was pretty much even. They were 1-for-5 in the red zone, and the red zone defense was 1-for-3.

Spread

Eagles +1.5 (-113)

Packers -1.5 (+104)

Money line

Eagles -104

Packers +100

Total

OVER 45.5 (-104)

UNDER 45.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Eagles vs Packers Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 10-4 ATS in its last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games.

Green Bay is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Green Bay's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Green Bay's last 17 games against Philadelphia.

Eagles vs Packers Injury Reports

Philadelphia Eagles

Jaire Alexander, CB - Out

Cam Jurgens, C - Out

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Injured reserve

Marcus Epps, S - Injured reserve

Jakorian Bennett, CB - Injured reserve

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Green Bay Packers

Nate Hobbs, CB - Out

Zach Tom, OT - Questionable

Savion Williams, WR - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

Matthew Golden, WR - Questionable

Lukas Van Ness, DE - Out

MarShawn Lloyd, RB - Injured reserve

Tucker Kraft, TE - Injured reserve

Nick Niemann, LB - Injured reserve

Jayden Reed, WR - Injured reserve

Collin Oliver, DE - Out

Brenton Cox Jr., DE - Injured reserve

John Williams, G - Out

Travis Glover, OT - Injured reserve

Eagles vs Packers Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently ranked 24th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 10th in points scored, and 15th in points against. The Eagles are coming out of the bye week, and they have one of the best red zone offenses in the game, while the Packers' red zone defense struggles a bit. Also, running back Saquon Barkley has been heavily featured and will be ready to go against the Green Bay rushing defense. The Eagles' defensive front will try to pressure quarterback Jordan Love, who has thrown interceptions in the past two home games.

Green Bay is ranked sixth in passing yards, 20th in rushing yards, 11th in points scored, and ninth in points allowed. The Packers will be without their tight end Tucker Kraft, who will definitely shake up the offensive game plan. Running back Josh Jacobs will look to establish the running game early and test that tough Eagles rushing defense. Green Bay is 3-1 at home and in all three wins, they scored at least 27 points. Besides last week, they usually play well at home and their wins have been two score victories.

Best Bet: Packers Money line