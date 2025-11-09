This Day in Sports History: November 9

Sports in November are dominated by the NBA and NHL seasons, the end of the college football season, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the Association of Tennis Professionals World Tour Finals, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, and the start of the college basketball season. Over the years, Nov. 9 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 9 included the following:

1907: The Edmonton Rugby Football Club played its first game and lost to Calgary City Rugby Football Club, 26-5.

