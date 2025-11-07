Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions: Odds, Spread, and Total

Penn State's (3-5, 0-5 Big Ten) kickoff with the visiting Indiana Hoosiers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), set for noon EST this Saturday, is an example of a long-term betting line going haywire due to new developments. When sportsbooks eagerly put preseason game odds on matchups like PSU-Indiana in Week 11, they couldn't have imagined Penn State would be 3-5 while Indiana stands at 9-0.

Then again, FBS speculators can't let go of the idea that Penn State can contend on the national scene this year. Bookmakers tried to make No. 2 ranked Indiana more than a two-touchdown favorite, yet Penn State's odds have subtly improved as gamblers anticipate some kind of magic in Happy Valley.

It would take more than a Halloween clearance sale to scare the Hoosiers this weekend. Indiana, led by blue-chip NFL Draft hopeful Fernando Mendoza behind center, has averaged a 35.6-point margin of victory. What's more, Penn State carries the fatigue of having fought the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in last Saturday's 38-14 loss, while Indiana has feasted on cupcakes for two weeks.

Spread

Hoosiers -14.5 (-104)

Nittany Lions +1.5 (-104)

Money line

Hoosiers -614

Nittany Lions +567

Total

Over 50.5 (+100)

Under 50.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions Betting Trends

The Penn State Nittany Lions have lost five consecutive games.

Penn State is 25-2 all-time against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The 9-0 Indiana Hoosiers have covered ATS six times.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Reports

Indiana Hoosiers

Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Running back Lee Beebe Jr. is out with a leg injury.

Wide receiver Tyler Morris is out with a knee injury.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Drew Allar is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Peter Gonzalez is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Josiah Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Jaxon Smolik is questionable with an arm injury.

Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions and Picks

Penn State's sterling all-time record against Indiana won't help the Nittany Lions this Saturday. Neither will Happy Valley's crowd noise, unless the Hoosiers are somehow pressed into third-and-long scenarios. But the chops Penn State showed in last week's opening half against Ohio State? That kind of improvement can help the Nittany Lions. Running back Kaytron Allen and the PSU offensive line showed that when the whole program has gone haywire, the senior tailback and his blockers can still move the chains.

Indiana showed it was mortal in Week 10, having a bad start against the Maryland Terrapins. Mendoza was intercepted and sacked early in the game. Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti projected needless overconfidence by starting his postgame chat, "Was a good win and got to play a lot of players," as reported by Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, dismissing UI's woeful first quarter against Maryland.