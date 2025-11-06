ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
This Day in Sports History: November 6

Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield square-off after their press conference in Las Vegas
In November, sports are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 6 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 6 included:

  • 1883: The New York Athletics Club organized the first American cross-country championship race.
  • 1929: The Providence Steam Rollers became the first NFL team to host a game at night under floodlights. The Steam Rollers went on to lose to the Chicago Cardinals, 16-0.
  • 1934: The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cincinnati Reds, 64-0.
  • 1955: The United States won the Ryder Cup, 8-4, in their seventh straight win.
  • 1974: The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mike Marshall was the first relief pitcher to win the Cy Young Award.
  • 1976: Twins ace relief pitcher Bill Campbell was the first free agent to sign with a new team, joining the Boston Red Sox for over four years at a cost of $1 million.
  • 1981: Larry Holmes got a technical knockout on Renaldo Snipes in the 11th round, winning him the heavyweight boxing title.
  • 1983: James Wilder, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, rushed for 219 yards in a game against the Minnesota Vikings.
  • 1988: In the Japan and MLB All-Stars Series, the teams tied 6-6 in the second of seven games.
  • 1988: Grete Waitz won the New York City Women's Marathon for the ninth time.
  • 1990: The Braves' Dave Justice won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
  • 1993: Evander Holyfield beat Riddick Bowe in 12 rounds, which gave him the heavyweight boxing title.
  • 1994: The New York City Marathon was won by German Silva, with a time of 2:11.21.
  • 1996: Todd Hollandsworth of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League Rookie of the Year Award.
  • 1997: San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker was named the National League Manager of the Year.
  • 1999: In the fourth Rugby World Cup Final, Australia beat France, 35-12.
  • 2011: Tennis pairs Lucie Hradecká and Květa Peschke beat Maria Kirilenko and Elena Vesnina, 3-2, for the Federation Cup for Women's Tennis.
  • 2021: In the rebranded Federation Cup tournament, Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova won their singles matches and guided the Russian Tennis Federation to a 2-0 win over Switzerland in the first Billie Jean King Cup matches of women's tennis.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 6 were Mike Marshall, James Wilder, and Grete Waitz.

Marshall was known as "Iron Mike." He was a highly intelligent and scientific pitcher who played in MLB from 1967 to 1981 for nine different teams. He held multiple pitching records, particularly for appearances and durability in a single season. Wilder, known as "The Sikeston Train," was a Pro Bowl selection in 1984. He holds several NFL records, including for single-game carries. Waitz's accomplishments made her a pioneer for women's running and gained her recognition for her numerous world records.

