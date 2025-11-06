Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Nashville Predators in a battle of mediocre teams on Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST. The Flyers were once again expected to be a totally noncompetitive squad this season, making mediocrity, and their 7-6 win-loss record, quite impressive. The Predators were not expected to be much better, and they have lived up to those preseason predictions quite nicely by earning five wins and 10 losses. A small silver lining is that a whopping four of those defeats came in overtime, making the standings a little less lopsided for Nashville.

While Philadelphia's seven victories signal a notable change in the team's expected fortunes, there is some reason to believe that regression is coming. Of those seven wins, four have come in overtime or in shootouts, while the Flyers have lost one overtime game all season. Close games are notoriously finicky across all sports, and teams that have an unusually high winning percentage in them typically see that percentage drop off a cliff at some point, whether it is later in the same season or in the next. Regression is coming for the Flyers, but the ride is certainly fun while it lasts.

If Philadelphia is on the hook to regress negatively, the Predators might be headed in the opposite direction. Nashville is 1-4 in games that reach overtime or a shootout, including two consecutive such losses against the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild. The Predators have a great chance to rebound in front of their home fans on Thursday.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-242)

Predators -1.5 (+228)

Money line

Flyers +116

Predators -119

Totals

Over 5.5 (-104)

Under 5.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Predators Betting Trends

The Flyers are 7-6 ATS this year.

The Flyers are 4-0 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 7-6 in Philadelphia's games.

The Predators are 7-8 ATS this season.

The Predators are 4-5 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 9-6 in Nashville's games.

Flyers vs Predators Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Tyson Foerster, LW - Out.

Ethan Samson, D - Out.

Oliver Bonk, D - Out.

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out.

Samuel Errson, G - Out.

Nashville Predators

Cole Smith, LW - Out.

Adam Wilsby, D - Out.

Roman Josi, D - Out.

Flyers vs Predators Prediction and Pick

There are plenty of arguments for both sides of the money line. The Flyers are obviously the better team, at least for now, and they should outskate the Predators, particularly when attacking Nashville's goal. However, the Predators play at home, and while the Flyers have a perfect against-the-spread record this season, that has mostly been because they enter their road games as underdogs.