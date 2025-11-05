This Day in Sports History: November 5
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end of the season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Nov. 5 included:
- 1886: David Brown won the British Open for men's golf by two strokes.
- 1927: Defending champion Walter Hagen won the PGA Championship. It was his fourth consecutive win of the title.
- 1933: The Chicago Bears' 30-game unbeaten streak ended.
- 1950: The Cleveland Browns' Tommy James intercepted three passes in a game and set a club record.
- 1954: The Montreal Canadiens' Jean Béliveau scored three goals in 44 seconds. To this day, his is the second fastest NHL hat trick.
- 1961: The St. Louis Cardinals' Billy Stacy returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.
- 1966: The BYU quarterback Virgil Carter set an NCAA single-game record with 513 passing yards and 599 yards of total offense.
- 1968: The Detroit Tigers pitcher Denny McLain became the first and only American League pitcher to win the MVP Award and the American League Cy Young Award in the same season. He won the MVP award unanimously.
- 1971: The Los Angeles Lakers started a 33-game consecutive victory streak.
- 1976: Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer won the American League Cy Young award for a second consecutive season.
- 1978: Oakland Raiders' head coach, John Madden, became the 13th coach in NFL history to win 100 games.
- 1982: The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their 24th game in a row.
- 1988: Japan beat the MLB All-Stars 2-1 in Tokyo. This was the first of seven games.
- 1989: Ingrid Kristiansen won the New York City Women's Marathon with a time of 2:25.30.
- 1989: Driver Alain Prost won his third Formula One World Drivers' Championship.
- 1994: George Foreman knocked out Michael Moorer and won the Heavyweight Championship in boxing.
- 1996: The New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter won the American League Rookie of the Year Award by a unanimous decision.
- 2017: Geoffrey Kamworor won the New York City Marathon with a time of 2:10.53. Shalane Flanagan won the women's race with a time of 2:26.53, becoming the first American to win the race since 1977.
- 2022: Washington Capitals' winger Alexander Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal, passing Gordie Howe's record for most goals with a single team.
Three sports legends who stood out on Nov. 5 were Jean Béliveau, Denny McLain, and John Madden.
Béliveau was a Canadian ice hockey player for the Montreal Canadiens, widely considered one of the greatest players of all time due to his on-ice skill, leadership, and character. McLain is famous for being the last pitcher to win 30 games in a single MLB season (31 wins in 1968) and for leading the Detroit Tigers to win the 1968 World Series championship. Madden's fame stemmed from his success as the Oakland Raiders' head coach and his influential and engaging commentary style on national television.