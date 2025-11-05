Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers face a steep challenge in visiting Cleveland for the team's second game in as many days. Then again, Philadelphia goes into Wednesday night's 7 p.m. EST tipoff having met numerous challenges in the season's opening weeks, jockeying with Chicago for first place in the conference.

Philly guard Tyrese Maxey is in a first-place battle of his own, competing with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of OKC and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee for bragging rights as the NBA's leading scorer. The Cleveland Cavaliers, however, are a much more well-rested team coming into Wednesday's bout.

Cleveland hasn't played since Sunday evening. The Cavaliers were lounging on sofas, while Philadelphia and Chicago garnered top billing in head-to-head action on Tuesday. It's a combination of Philly's fatigue factor and Cleveland's home-court advantage that's giving the Cavaliers their 1-to-4 money line market.

Spread

76ers +10 (-106)

Cavaliers -10 (-102)

Money line

76ers +322

Cavaliers -338

Total

Over 234.5 (-150)

Under 234.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Philadelphia 76ers are 10-5 in the last 15 head-to-head encounters.

Philadelphia has covered ATS in five of its last six games versus Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gone 2-7 ATS in their last nine contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Forward Dominick Barlow is out with an elbow injury.

Forward Paul George is out with a knee injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Guard Darius Garland is out with a toe injury.

Center Jarrett Allen is day-to-day with a finger injury.

Guard Sam Merrill is out with a hip injury.

Guard Max Strus is out with a foot injury.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Philly endured a heartbreaking loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The 76ers had a double-digit lead at halftime of Chicago's eventual 113-111 win, but the hosting Bulls had already begun to tilt the floor with efficient offense and fierce guarding that held the 76ers without a field goal in a 6:26 stretch to conclude the game. Nikola Vucevic's trey at 0:03 vaulted the Bulls into first place over the frustrated 76ers. The official Chicago Bulls X profile described Monday's comeback victory as "absolutely insane."

Cleveland's record is a healthy 4-3, but the Cavs had to go through a gut-check on Sunday to get there. Atlanta's tough frontcourt more than doubled Cleveland's points in the paint and helped the Hawks garner 35 foul shots to Cleveland's 18. The Cavaliers fought back with a 37-point performance from star guard Donovan Mitchell, nearly perfect free throws on their scant opportunities, and 20 treys to Atlanta's six.