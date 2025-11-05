Have The Eagles Already Won The NFC East?

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball for a touchdown during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

No team has won the NFC East in consecutive seasons since 2024. Over 20 years of different teams winning every year. But have the Eagles already ensured that will change this year?

Obvioulsy, they have not literally won it yet. It is still mathematically possible for any team in the NFC East to win it, even the Giants. But what is mathematically possible, and mathematically feasible, are two different things. And you take a look at the state of the NFC East, and this race might already be over.

The NFC East Standings

Eagles- 6-2

Cowboys 3-5-1

Commanders 3-6

Giants 2-7

The best the Cowboys could possibly do is finish 11-5-1. The Commanders at best can be 11-6. The Giants could be 10-7. That is if they win out. A result that, given their play this season, feels highly unlikely. In all likelihood, if the Eagles reach 11 wins, they win the East. To do so, they only need to go 5-4.

The Commanders have no Jyaden Daniels or Marshon Lattimore for the rest of the season, and Terry McLaurin has been banged up all season. They also play the Lions, Vikings, Broncos, and the Eagles twice.

The Cowboys have the Lions, Chiefs, Eagles, Chargers, and Vikings. There is no chance they get only 1 loss in those 5 games. Their only wins came vs the Giants, Commanders, and Jets. A trio of teams with a combined 6 wins. They just lost to a 2-win Cardinals team.

I won't even bring up the Giants, who have only 2 wins and lost their star rookie RB for the season. They have a better chance of getting the number 1 pick than making the playoffs.

The Cowboys scored big at the deadline, landing Quinnen Williams. It is likely he alone will fix what is one of the worst defenses in the league. And it is unlikely that is enough for them to get to 11, or even 10 wins.

The Eagles might be able to go 4-5, and still win the NFC East. 3-6 might even do it. They have a tough schedule, too. But they,, unlike the other teams, have proven they can beat tough teams (Chiefs, Rams, and Bucs). There is a lot of cushion for them in the NFC East. The other 3 teams are floundering.