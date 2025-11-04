Week 10 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- A Great Bye Week

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles might have been on the bye week, but they still had a productive week. Not only did they pull off 3 trades, but they saw a lot of the teams they are battling with for position in the NFC lose. Did that impact how people around the league view them? Here is the week 10 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup!

Week 10 Eagles Power Rankings

"Philadelphia should get a boost from new defensive acquisitions Jaelan Phillips, Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II as well as the potential return of edge rusher Nolan Smith Jr. (triceps). A win over Green Bay could help propel Philly through a challenging closing stretch, as the Eagles have the sixth-most difficult remaining schedule, per ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI)."

If they beat the Packers, not only would it put another game between them and an NFC contender, but it would give them the tie-breaker over the Packers, Rams, and Bucs. They could earn the tie-breaker over the Lions the next week. I won't say they can win the 1-seed in the next 2 weeks, because they can't. But going 2-0 would put them firmly in the driver's seat.

"They come off their bye with a big game next Monday against the Packers. Making the move to get edge rusher Jaelen Phillips was a smart one."

Phillips is not only a good pass rusher, he will help them vs the run too. Some fans might have wanted a flashier move, but Phillips might have been the best all-around move they could make outside of landing a whale like Myles Garrett.

"Despite spending last week on the bye, the Eagles clearly remained active on the phones, landing Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins on Monday to help beef up the pass rush. Phillips played one year with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Miami, logging 6.5 sacks in eight games before getting hurt. If Phillips can match that production down the stretch, the Eagles will be thrilled."

Another great thing about Phillips, he knows Fangio's scheme and has excelled in it.

"They've seemingly been awfully productive despite not playing in a week − GM/EVP Howie Roseman adding OLB Jaelan Phillips and CBs Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander rather than kicking back during Philly's bye."

Carter and Alexander are not the slam dunk moves Phillips is. Both have played at a high level in the past, but have struggled this season. Alexander is more likely to see the field, just because he is an outside corner, which is where the Eagles need help. But if he can get back to half the player he used to be, it is an upgrade. And having a better D-Line will help hide the issues at CB2 regardless.

"The candlelight vigil for Saquon Barkley’s groin continues, with the Eagles heading out of the bye week running hard with games at Green Bay and home against the Lions."