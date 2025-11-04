This Day in Sports History: November 4
Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, end of the season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 4 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Nov. 4 include:
- 1924: California legalized professional boxing.
- 1930: Racehorse Phar Lap won the Melbourne Cup and did it with the shortest odds ever offered.
- 1951: The United States, led by Captain Sam Snead, won the Ryder Cup.
- 1959: The Cubs shortstop Ernie Banks won his second straight National League MVP title.
- 1972: The Los Angeles Kings scored three goals within 45 seconds against the New York Islanders.
- 1973: The Chicago Blackhawks center Stan Mikita picked up his 1,000th NHL career point.
- 1975: Pitcher Jim Palmer won his second Cy Young award.
- 1980: The New York Islanders started a 15-game undefeated streak and went 13-0-2.
- 1980: Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton won his third National League Cy Young award.
- 1980: Sadaharu Oh, professional baseball's all-time home run king with 868 home runs, retired at the age of 40.
- 1983: The Washington Capitals got their first NHL overtime win, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-4.
- 1987: The San Diego Padres catcher Benito Santiago won the National League Rookie of the Year award.
- 1987: The NBA announced four new franchises for the league: Charlotte and Miami in 1988, and Orlando and Minnesota in 1989.
- 1990: McLaren-Honda won the Constructors' title for the third year in a row.
- 1990: Wanda Panfil won the New York City Women's Marathon with a time of 2:30:45.
- 2001: Tennis star Serena Williams won the WTA Tour Championships after Lindsay Davenport defaulted the final due to a knee injury. It was Williams' first season-ending title victory.
- 2001: The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees four games to three to win their first World Series in franchise history. Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling were both awarded the World Series MVP.
- 2009: The Yankees won their 27th World Series title, beating the Phillies four games to two. Hideki Matsui was named World Series MVP.
- 2012: Lucie Šafářová beat Jelena Janković 6-1, 6-1 to give the Czech Republic a 3-1 win in the Federation Cup for Women's Tennis.
Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 4 were Sam Snead, Ernie Banks, and Lucie Šafářová.
Snead was known for his "perfect" and effortless swing, a friendly, folksy image, and a long career that saw him win seven major championships. Banks was a legendary Chicago Cubs baseball player, known as "Mr. Cub" for his enduring enthusiasm and skill. His fame stemmed from his power-hitting, being the first Black player to win back-to-back MVP awards. Šafářová is a highly accomplished Czech tennis player, particularly known for her success in doubles and for her 2015 French Open singles final appearance.