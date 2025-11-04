Flyers vs Canadiens Odds, Spread, and Total

The Flyers head north still trying to find their footing, while the Canadiens look like they've already hit their stride. The teams square off at the Bell Centre, with puck drop at 7 p.m. ET and streaming on ESPN+.

Montreal (9-3) opens their three-game homestand with Philadelphia (6-5-1) on Tuesday, carrying one of the NHL's most balanced attacks through the season's first month. Nick Suzuki has been the engine, extending his point streak to 11 games in Saturday's 4–3 overtime win over Ottawa. Cole Caufield's 10th goal of the year and Alex Newhook's OT winner kept the Canadiens atop the Atlantic Division.

Philadelphia comes in off a 2–1 loss to Calgary, its second straight defeat after a brief three-game surge. The Flyers managed only 18 shots on goal and struggled to create traffic in front of the net. Travis Konecny scored the lone goal late, while Trevor Zegras continues to lead the club with 13 points.

Goaltending could define this one. Montreal's Jakub Dobes (6–0–0, 1.97 GAA, .930 save percentage) has been one of the league's best early stories, while Dan Vladar (4–3–0, 2.11, .924) has given the Flyers steady work between the pipes.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-176)

Canadiens -1.5 (+162)

Money line

Flyers +145

Canadiens -152

Total

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-119)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Canadiens Betting Trends

The Flyers are 6-6 against the spread, 3-0 on the road.

The Canadiens are 4-8 against the spread, 1-4 at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Flyers' past six games.

The over has hit in four of the past five games for the Canadiens.

The Flyers have lost their last five road matchups.

The Canadiens have won four of the last five home matchups with the Flyers.

Flyers vs Canadiens Injury Reports

Flyers

Tyson Foerster, RW — IR (lower body).

Samuel Ersson, G — IR (lower body).

Oliver Bonk, D — IR (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — IR (triceps).

Canadiens

Patrik Laine, RW — Out (core).

Flyers vs Canadiens Predictions and Picks

"Simply put, this young Canadiens team is one of, if not the best, in the Eastern Conference this season, and with the team going 4-1-0 at home this season, they've made the Bell Centre a fortress that no opposing team wants to play in. On top of that, they are 6-4 in their last 10 head-to-head matchups with Philadelphia, including wins in four of their last five, and with four straight wins at home in this rivalry, expect them to come out on top in this one." — Nathan Smith, Statsalt

"The Canadiens have been one of the most balanced teams in the East, with Nick Suzuki driving play as a steady two-way center and Cole Caufield providing the kind of finishing touch that can change a game in a single shift .... With the Flyers still searching for offensive rhythm and Montreal riding confidence from an overtime win over Ottawa, the Canadiens look like the side better positioned to control this game and extend their strong start." — Dean Whitaker, Winners and Whiners