76ers vs Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers look to make it two wins in a row and put together another defensive effort as they battle the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

The 76ers are 5-1 and just beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-105 on the road. It was a high-scoring first quarter and then Philly won the second quarter 33-18. It was a defensive third quarter, but then the Sixers finished strong on offense in the fourth. They shot 52% from the field and won by made threes 15-7. Rebounds were even and the 76ers had a slight edge on points in the paint. Philly's largest lead was 28 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the way on offense with 29 points. Philadelphia had five players in double figures.

The Bulls are 5-1 and just lost to the New York Knicks, 128-116, on the road. Chicago got down 10 in the first quarter, kept things pretty even in the second, but slowly slipped further away in the third. The Bulls won in field goal percentage from 48%-45%. Also, three pointers were high, and the Knicks won with a 20-17 advantage. New York had a 22-9 advantage in free throws. Rebounds were close and the Bulls' biggest lead was only two points, while the Knicks biggest lead was 25. Josh Giddey led the way on offense with 23 points and Chicago had seven players in double figures.

Spread

76ers +1 (+102)

Bulls -1 (-105)

Money line

76ers +105

Bulls -108

Total

OVER 239.5 (-103)

UNDER 239.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on Nov. 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Bulls Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last six games.

Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Chicago's last five games.

Chicago is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

76ers vs Bulls Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow, F - Out

Paul George, F - Out

Jared McCain, G - Out

Chicago Bulls

Coby White, G - Out

Ayo Dosunmu, G - Day-to-day

Zach Collins, F - Out

76ers vs Bulls Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently second in points, 19th in points allowed, and sixth in point differential. Tyrese Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists. The 76ers are 3-0 on the road and just had a dominant win. Joel Embiid was out last game and is expected to play. Philly's offensive production remains high, and the defense has played well for two straight games. The Sixers should have the edge on free throws and points in the paint. Three pointers will be a close matchup and the offense averages four more points per game compared to the Bulls.

Chicago is currently seventh in points, 12th in points allowed, and tied for seventh in point differential. Giddey leads the team in points per game and assists. The Bulls are 4-0 at home and some of those wins were close ones, while other victories were by 10 or more points. Chicago is coming off of a tough loss, where they struggled to defend the perimeter. The Bulls will try to get to the free throw line more and get those three pointers flowing early. It will be a game of runs and Chicago can't afford to fall behind early.

Best Bet: Bulls Money line