How Jaelan Phillips Helps The Eagles Run Defense

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a sack in the second quarter during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

When we talk about Edge Rushers, our first instinct is often to talk about the pass rush. How many sacks do they get, and how many pressures do they generate? But getting after the QB is not their only job. Even in a now pass-happy league, 23 of the 32 teams run the ball at least 40% of the time. Which might be part of the reason why, when the Eagles traded for an Edge Player, they went after Jaelan Phillips.

In the wake of the trade, his ability to rush the passer dominated the discussion. He is a top 20 player when it comes to pass rush win rate, 14th in QB Pressures, and 6th in QB pressures. But as much as that level of production will help their pass rush, he might make an even bigger impact vs the run, where the Eagles have struggled.

Eagles Struggling Run Defense

Before trading for Phillips, the Eagles had some issues vs the run. They enter week 10 ranked 20th in yards allowed per carry. On top of that, they allowed the 2nd most rushing TDs at 10.

They have had weeks where they managed to shut down opposing RBs. But they also had weeks where they were killed by the ground game. Just go back 3 weeks, where Cam Skattebo ran all over them, breaking tackles left and right, and romping into the End Zone 3 times. Likewise, the Rams had a ton of success on the ground, averaging over 5 yards per carry against the Eagles.

Not having Nolan Smith plays a part in that. Despite being on the smaller end of edge Rushers, Smith is great at setting the Edge for the Eagles. They expect Smith back soon. And along with getting him back, they will also get Phillips, who is one of the better run defenders at the position.

How Jaelan Phillips Will Help

As impressive as Phillips is at rushing the passer, his numbers vs the run are even better.

Phillips enters week 10 ranked 8th among all Edge Rushers with 10 run stops. He also ranks 7th in the league with a Run Stop Win Rate of 31%.

Go back to when Phillips played in Vic Fangio's system in 2023, and Phillips racked up 15 Run Stops in just 8 games, and finished 7th in Run Stop Win Rate. Fangio asks a lot of his Edge Defenders vs the run. He spoke with very high praise about Phillips back in 2023 when he was the Dolphins' DC.

Phillips will certainly help the Eagles improve their pass rush. But the bit some people might be overlooking is how much he can help them stop the run. Phillips understands what Fangio wants from his Edge Defenders. He has proven he can balance getting after the passer and setting the edge in a Fangio system.