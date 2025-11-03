5 Times The Eagles Came Up Big In Prime Time

All NFL fans know that their team will play the vast majority of its games on Sunday mornings and afternoons. That knowledge makes the nationally televised night games, often contests featuring massively important matchups, incredibly special for fans and players alike. The Philadelphia Eagles are no exception, and they have had their fair share of impactful games under the lights. This list highlights Philly's best and most important moments that happened with the eyes of the sports world on them.

5. 2023: Eagles Upset Chiefs

Prime-time games naturally attract the best teams in the league, and that was certainly the case when the Eagles traveled to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to face yet another defending Super Bowl champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. This time, the competition took on a more personal tinge, as the Chiefs had barely knocked Philadelphia off in the biggest game in sports nine months prior. The Eagles were 8-1, and Kansas City was 6-3, making this a matchup of two teams that seemed likely to meet again in the Super Bowl.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The first half seemed like a less competitive rematch of the February 2023 meeting between the two teams. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed a couple of touchdowns en route to securing a 17-7 lead before halftime. However, Philly's halftime adjustments, particularly on defense, changed the game. The Chiefs failed to score in the second half, while Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts scored two touchdowns on the ground to seal a 21-17 comeback win.

4. 2018: Foles Beats Rams In Relief

Expectations for Philadelphia were not high in this contest. The 6-7 Eagles were traveling to face an 11-2 Los Angeles Rams team on the road, with Los Angeles entering the game as 13.5-point favorites. The Eagles had lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a broken back the week prior, thrusting Nick Foles back into action against one of the best teams in the NFL.

Obviously, none of that mattered. The prior year's Super Bowl MVP guided the offense with a steady hand, consistently moving the chains while only committing one turnover. The running game managed to score three times, with running back Wendell Smallwood finding pay dirt twice. Kicker Jake Elliott added three field goals to seal a 33-27 road upset that set the tone for the stretch run of that season, which saw the Eagles win three straight to get back in the playoffs.

3. 2013: A Division-Clincher

Regular-season games do not get much better than this. The Eagles faced off with their biggest rival, the Dallas Cowboys, with the NFC East title on the line. The playoffs came a week early, and both teams delivered in a fantastic battle that encapsulated the type of football played in the East.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Philly quarterback Nick Foles tossed for 263 yards and a couple of touchdowns, while McCoy, who led the league in rushing that season, tacked on 131 yards on the ground. All of that offensive production, plus a touchdown from backup runner Bryce Brown, allowed the Eagles to build a 24-16 lead with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Dallas scored, but failed the two-point conversion, giving the Eagles the division in heart-pumping fashion.

2. 2013: Destruction In D.C.

In Chip Kelly's first game as Philadelphia's head coach, the Eagles produced one of the most memorable offensive performances in team history. Kelly was known for his dynamic offensive style, incorporating various up-tempo concepts that had not yet been executed at a high level in the NFL. On the other sideline was the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III. The stage was set for a fantastic showing of offensive firepower.

After a fumble recovery for a Redskins touchdown early in the first quarter, the game swung heavily in Philadelphia's favor. Quarterback Michael Vick tossed a couple of touchdowns and added another rushing score, while running back LeSean McCoy added 184 rushing yards and a score. The lead ballooned to 33-7, putting the game out of reach. Griffin led a furious comeback to make it a little interesting late, but the Eagles ultimately held on for a 33-27 win and an electric performance to open the season.

1. 2012: Kicking Their Way To Victory

This early-season matchup pitted two divisional rivals against each other, but it carried plenty of importance. The New York Giants, who were defending Super Bowl champions, rolled into Philadelphia with a chance to beat the Eagles and tie for first place in the NFC East. A win for the home team meant that the Eagles would jump into sole possession of the division while adding a premium win to their resume, adding shockingly high stakes to a Week 4 matchup.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, this game turned into a back-and-forth affair. Philadelphia, led by quarterback Michael Vick, only scored a single touchdown, but kicker Alex Henery converted four field goal tries, one of which came with 1:49 on the clock in the fourth quarter to give the Eagles a 19-17 lead. New York quarterback Eli Manning drove the Giants into field goal range, but kicker Lawrence Tynes sailed his 54-yard kick attempt wide right, prompting a night of celebration in the City of Brotherly Love.

Stepping Up Under the Bright Lights