This Day in Sports History: November 2

Sports in November are all about the NBA and NHL seasons, the end-of-season college football games, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the ATP World Tour Finals, UFC Fight Nights, and the start of college basketball. Over the years, Nov. 2 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Nov. 2 included:

1895: Fred Taral rode Preakness to win the Belmont Stakes in a time of 2:11.

Three athletes who stood out on Nov. 2 were Gordie Howe, Steve Carlton, and Grete Waitz.