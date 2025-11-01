Eagles Acquire Jaire Alexander From The Ravens

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 13: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on October 13, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After already adding Michael Carter II to their Cornerback room ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Eagles were not done. On Saturday, they bought low on another corner, adding former Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander to the mix. In exchange for Alexander and a 2027 7th-round pick, they sent the Baltimore Ravens a 2027 6th-round pick.

The Packers drafted Jaire Alexander in 2018. In 7 seasons in Green Bay, he made it to 2 Pro Bowls and 2 Second-Team All-Pro Teams. Alexander also hauled in 12 interceptions and broke up 90 passes in that time. But this past off-season, the Packers cut him. He signed a 1-year deal with the Ravens, but things never quite worked out in Baltimore, and he played in just 2 games this season, with the Ravens making him a health scratch in each of their last 5 games.

How Does Jaire Alexander Fit With The Eagles?

Now Alexander gets another chance to start over, joining an Eagles secondary desperate for someone to step into that CB2 role across from Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell and Nickel Corner Cooper DeJean have both played at a Pro Bowl level this year. But the combination of Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson left a lot to be desired at CB2.

The Eagles have this weekend off, giving them a bit of extra time to get Alexander acquainted with the system before the next game. That next game just so happens to come vs his former team, the Packers, in Green Bay.

He becomes the 2nd cornerback added this week, though Carter II is more of a slot corner. Alexander is more of a traditional outside corner, and could slide into that CB2 spot if that is the path the Eagles decide to go down.