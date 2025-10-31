Philadelphia Union Announce Watch Parties For Game 2
The Philadelphia Union play a pivotal game this week. Game 2 vs the Vhicago Fire. Win, and they can advance to the next round. Lose, and they move on to…
The Philadelphia Union play a pivotal game this week. Game 2 vs the Vhicago Fire. Win, and they can advance to the next round. Lose, and they move on to a decisive game 3. This will be the only Road Game of the season. As Supporters Shield Winners, if they advance, every other game they play will be hosted at Subaru Park
Here are the 3 Official Watch Parties for Game 2:
- Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street
- Chickies & Petes In Drexel Hill
- P.J. Whelihan's In Downingtown
The Philadelphai Union have also provided a full list of Pub partners, places to watch, and information for all the Watch Parties, here.
Game 2 starts at 5:30 pm on Saturday, 10/31.
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."