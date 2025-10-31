ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Ohio State Buckeyes vs Penn State Nittany Lions Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. What was expected to be a matchup between two of the best teams in the nation has…

Ezra Bernstein
Running back Kaytron Allen #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions runs up the field in front of defensive back Zach Lutmer #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)
Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. What was expected to be a matchup between two of the best teams in the nation has turned into a presumably one-sided affair.

Ohio State is ranked first in the nation and has cruised to just about every single win on the schedule, while Penn State has endured an absolutely disastrous campaign. Starting quarterback Drew Allar is out for the year, former head coach James Franklin was fired a while back, and Penn State is unranked.

The Buckeyes have been excellent in every single phase of football. Quarterback Julian Sayin has surpassed everyone's expectations by playing like a future top-10 pick, and the pass-catchers, led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, have been equally effective. Perhaps even more impressive has been the defense. That unit has only allowed a single opponent to score double-digit points, a ridiculous stat that ensconces the Buckeyes as the best defense in the nation.

While it is hard to find a weakness on Ohio State's sideline, it is almost equally difficult to find a strength on Penn State's. In the team's only game without Allar, they lost by a single point to the Iowa Hawkeyes. If that is any indication, the Buckeyes are set to steamroll the Nittany Lions. Making the outlook even more grim is the fact that the Indiana Hoosiers are next up on the schedule.

Spread

  • Penn State +19.5 (-104)
  • Ohio State -19.5 (-117)

Money line

  • Penn State +809
  • Ohio State -1150

Totals

  • Over 44.5 (-113)
  • Under 44.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • Penn State is 1-6 ATS this year.
  • Penn State is 1-1 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The over is 5-2 in Penn State's games.
  • The Buckeyes are 6-0-1 ATS this season.
  • The Buckeyes are 4-0 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 5-2 in Ohio State's games.

Penn State vs Ohio State Injury Reports

Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Olaivavega Ioane, G - Questionable.
  • Drew Allar, QB - Out.
  • Jaylen Harvey, DE - Questionable.
  • Tony Rojas, LB - Questionable.

Ohio State Buckeyes

  • No injuries of note.

Penn State vs Ohio State Prediction and Pick

Pete Fiutak of College Football News writes, "How can Penn State pull this off? It has to get a whale of a game out of the defensive line, the ground attack has to take over from the start, and … The Ohio State defense continues to be incredible, and it'll be rested. Penn State is awful at controlling the clock and moving the chains; Ohio State is No. 1 in the nation in third-down conversions. The Buckeyes will get pressed for about 15 minutes, and then the dam will break."

There is no reason to think that the Nittany Lions will keep things remotely close in this game. The Buckeyes should continue their trend of keeping opponents to single-digit scoring on the way to a massive blowout victory.

