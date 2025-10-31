Celtics vs 76ers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Boston Celtics are looking for their third win in a row and will try to keep that offense trending up, as they battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The Celtics are 2-3 and just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-105 at home. After a high-scoring first quarter, the Celtics outscored the Cavs 35-18 in the second quarter and never looked back. Boston shot 44.2% from the field, made 21 threes, and made 20 free throws. They took care of the basketball and their largest lead was 20 points. Points in the paint were pretty close, and they won in rebounds 53-42. Jaylen Brown led the way on offense with 30 points, and overall, the team had eight players in double figures.

The 76ers are 4-0 and just beat the Washington Wizards 139-134 in overtime and on the road. It was a back and forth first half, then the Wizards had a solid third quarter, but the 76ers battled back in the fourth. The three pointers were even at 17 apiece, and the Sixers shot 45.0% from the field. Philly won in free throws, 32-15. Points in the paint and rebounds were pretty close. The 76ers overcame a 19-point deficit and Tyrese Maxey led the way on offense with 39 points. Overall, the offense had five players in double figures.

Spread

Celtics +1.5 (-106)

76ers -1.5 (-101)

Money line

Celtics +111

76ers -115

Total

OVER 234.5 (-103)

UNDER 234.5 (-102)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends

Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Boston's last six games.

Boston is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Philadelphia is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Celtics vs 76ers Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, F - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F - Out

Jared McCain, G - Out

Dominick Barlow, F - Out

Celtics vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

Boston is currently 20th in points, second in points allowed, and seventh in point differential. Brown leads the team in points per game and field goal percentage. The Celtics started the season with a three-game losing streak, and now they are finding their game again. In their last two games, Boston has put up 120-plus points and the defense has hovered around 100 points. The depth scoring has been great, and they have the edge in shooting threes.

Philadelphia is currently second in points, 25th in points allowed, and 10th in point differential. Maxey leads the team in points per game and assists. There are four teams left that are undefeated, and the Sixers are one of them. The scoring has been trending up, and the offense has scored 130-plus points in two straight games. Philly will try to match the Celtics with three-pointer efficiency, but they really do well at free throws and rebounds. The 76ers beat Boston in the season opener 117-116, and that was on the road. Philly has been great at fourth-quarter finishes, and it will probably be another clutch game.

Best Bet: 76ers Money line