Predators vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia Flyers look to stay hot on their home ice and extend their strong start when they take on the Nashville Predators Thursday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

The Flyers (5-3-1) have won four of their last five, including back-to-back shootout wins at home. Bobby Brink scored in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Philadelphia over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Tuesday's 3–2 victory. Goaltender Samuel Ersson made 24 saves and stopped two of three attempts in the tiebreaker.

The Flyers have leaned on strong goaltending early, with Dan Vladar (1.81 GAA, .932 save percentage) and Ersson both contributing key wins. Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett pace the offense with nine and eight points, respectively.

Nashville (4-5-2) enters having dropped six of its last eight, including Tuesday's 5–2 loss to Tampa Bay. Ryan O'Reilly leads the Predators with five goals and nine points, while Luke Evangelista and Filip Forsberg continue to drive the top line.

The Predators have won just once this season by more than one goal and will try to generate more consistent offense against a Flyers team that's 5-1-0 at home. Philadelphia swept both matchups last season.

Spread

Predators +1.5 (-202)

Flyers -1.5 (+180)

Money line

Predators +137

Flyers -141

Total

Over 5.5 (-110)

Under 5.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Predators vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Predators are 5-6 against the spread this season, 2-2 on the road.

The Flyers are 5-4 against the spread, including 2-4 at home.

The Predators have lost six of their last eight games and four of their last five on the road.

The Flyers have won four of their last five, plus five of their last six at home.

The under has hit in eight of the Predators' last 12 matchups.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Flyers' past 20 games.

Predators vs Flyers Injury Reports

Predators

Adam Wilsby, D — Day to day (lower body).

Roman Josi, D — Out (upper body).

Flyers

Samuel Ersson, G — Day to day (lower body).

Predators vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"The Flyers have won two games in a row and look to take over this game on their home ice. The Flyers should create plenty of scoring chances against the Predators, who allow 3.36 goals per game, with Trevor Zegras, Sean Couturier, and the rest of the forward unit carrying the puck into the offensive zone.... The Flyers, who allow only 2.56 goals per game, should limit the Predators' offense, which averages only 2.45 goals per game .... The Flyers should win the game with a strong performance on their home ice." — Mayer Fink, Winners and Whiners

"The Predators continue to have issues stringing together positive results, and their defense can't be trusted on the road. The Flyers have issues of their own, but all five of their wins this season have come on their home ice. This feels like a spot where the Flyers can get their offense going and build on two straight tough wins that made it past regulation. The price is more than reasonable. Give me the Flyers." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place