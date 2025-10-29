This Day in Sports History: October 29

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 29 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 29 included:

1889: In the World Championship Baseball Series, the New York Giants defended their title by defeating the Brooklyn Bridegrooms six games to three.

In the World Championship Baseball Series, the New York Giants defended their title by defeating the Brooklyn Bridegrooms six games to three. 1931: Pitcher Lefty Grove won the American League's most valuable player award.

Pitcher Lefty Grove won the American League's most valuable player award. 1942: Branch Rickey became the president and general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Branch Rickey became the president and general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers. 1950: Bill Rexford won the NASCAR Grand National Series Championship.

Bill Rexford won the NASCAR Grand National Series Championship. 1950: Cleveland Browns player Marion Motley set an NFL record for the highest average gain in a game with 17.1. The Browns went on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-7.

Cleveland Browns player Marion Motley set an NFL record for the highest average gain in a game with 17.1. The Browns went on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-7. 1950: The Lions Wally Triplet achieved a kickoff return yardage of 294 yards, the second highest total in a single game in NFL history.

The Lions Wally Triplet achieved a kickoff return yardage of 294 yards, the second highest total in a single game in NFL history. 1960: Muhammad Ali won his first professional fight, defeating Tunney Hunsaker on points in six rounds.

Muhammad Ali won his first professional fight, defeating Tunney Hunsaker on points in six rounds. 1961: Ned Jarrett won the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Ned Jarrett won the NASCAR Sprint Cup. 1967: Danny Abramowicz began an NFL streak of 105 straight games of getting at least one reception.

Danny Abramowicz began an NFL streak of 105 straight games of getting at least one reception. 1969: Tom Seaver won the National League Cy Young award.

Tom Seaver won the National League Cy Young award. 1972: Don Cockroft kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Browns.

Don Cockroft kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Browns. 1984: Orlando Pizzolato won the New York Marathon in a time of 2:14:53.

Orlando Pizzolato won the New York Marathon in a time of 2:14:53. 1987: Thomas Hearns won his fourth different weight boxing title.

Thomas Hearns won his fourth different weight boxing title. 1989: Ozzie Newsome's streak of 150 consecutive games with a reception came to an end.

Ozzie Newsome's streak of 150 consecutive games with a reception came to an end. 2008: The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one to win their second title. Pitcher Cole Hamels was the MVP.

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays four games to one to win their second title. Pitcher Cole Hamels was the MVP. 2014: The San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals four games to three to win their third World Series title in five years. Pitcher Madison Bumgarner was the MVP.

The San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals four games to three to win their third World Series title in five years. Pitcher Madison Bumgarner was the MVP. 2017: Lewis Hamilton clinched his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship.

Lewis Hamilton clinched his fourth F1 World Drivers' Championship. 2017: Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win the WTA Finals title.

Caroline Wozniacki beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win the WTA Finals title. 2018: Warriors star Klay Thompson broke Steph Curry's record for the most three-pointers in a game with 14.

Warriors star Klay Thompson broke Steph Curry's record for the most three-pointers in a game with 14. 2024: The Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman set an MLB record by hitting at least one home run in six straight World Series games.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 29 were Wally Triplett, Klay Thompson, and Freddie Freeman.