Moro Ojomo Has Shined In His Expanded Role

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Moro Ojomo #97 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after a sack against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

One of the Eagles' biggest losses this past offseason was Milton Williams. With 54 pressures, he finished 10th among all DTs. But that great performance landed him a big payday that the Eagles could not match. He left to sign with the Patriots, leaving the Eagles looking to replace one of the best pass-rushing DTs in the league. Instead of bringing in a new face via free agency or the draft, they have asked a face already in the building to step up, Moro Ojomo. And he might be playing even better than Williams.

Moro Ojomo Shines In A New Role

Ojomo already racked up 28 pressures in 8 games, the 4th most among DTs. It puts him on track to surpass Williams' 54 from last year. More than that, he has 4 sacks, Williams finished with 5 last year. Ojomo is also 2nd in QB Hurries with 23. Ojomo is also 9th in Pass Rush Win Rate among DTs.

What stands out more, is that he is getting better. He now has 2 straight games with a sack, and 12 total pressures over the last 3 games. Jalen Carter getting healthy helps. Carter obviously has a ton of gravity, pulling attention and helping others win their battles. But Ojomo has some gravity too, drawing double teams on 60% of his pass rush snaps.

Moro Ojomo Picking Up Where He Left Off Last Year

This is not exactly new. He played fewer snaps last year, but he saw similar production in a smaller role. Ojomo was 3rd last year in Pass Rush win Rate among DTs who played at least 30% of the snaps. He generated 31 pressures in those limited snaps.

Sometimes a bigger role does not always equate to more production. Players can be exposed with more snaps. Maybe they don't hold up or are not conditioned well enough. Maybe teams figure them out as more tape comes out.

That has not been the case for Ojomo. His snaps have nearly doubled, but his production per snap has stayed the same. He just does it at a larger scale. By the numbers, he is having an even better season than Williams did last year.

There are still 9 games to go. Where Williams really made his money was the playoffs, where he tallied 14 pressures and 2 sacks over 4 games. But Ojomo showed up in those playoffs too. He earned his first-ever sack against the Rams, and then threw in 7 pressures combined against the Commanders and Chiefs.