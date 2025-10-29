Eagles Acquire CB Michael Carter II From The Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 16: Michael Carter II #30 of the New York Jets in action during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Jets and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 16, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants won 31-12.

The trade deadline is under a week away, and Howie Roseman is already making moves. With CB being a big need for the Eagles, he made a deal with the Jets to acquire Michael Carter II and a 2027 7th round pick, in exchange for WR John Metchie and a 2027 6th Round pick.

The interesting bit about this trade is where Carter usually plays. He has played 113 snaps in the slot, and just 1 out wide. So if they are bringing him in to start, it likely won't be at that CB2 spot, it would be inside, which might mean they could push Cooper Dejean, who is one of the league's best nickel corners, outside.

That CB2 spot has been a problem area for the Eagles. They have tried Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo there. Both have had their moments, good and bad. Ringo was solid vs the Giants this past week, but with the Giants' injuries at WR, it was not the toughest of challenges.

Given how little the deal cost them, Carter might also just be a depth piece. They do not exactly have a ton of depth behind Cooper DeJean at nickel corner. Carter could easily be who they see as the backup to DeJean in case he gets hurt. NFL reporter James Palmer tweeted that he does not expect DeJean to move outside.

Jakorian Bennett, who was an option at CB2 before he went on the IR, is another option to play CB2. They expect him back after the Bye Week. He would get the chance to play outside before they move DeJean there.

Vic Fangio was asked about moving Dejean outside earlier in the week, and did not seem to love the idea. Getting a great Nickel Corner is not easy, and right now DeJean plays the position better than anyone. With how many great WRs operate out of the slot, they most likely prefer to keep DeJean at Nickel unless they absolutely need to move him.