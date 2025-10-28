Week 9 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup- A Complete Game

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After 7 games, the Eagles finally pieced together what we could call a complete game. Yes it was vs an injury-riddled Giants team, but the Eagles were injury-riddled themselves. The same team embarrassed them two weeks ago. They needed a game they could feel confident about, and got it. But did that change how people around the league sees them? Here is the week 9 Eagles Power Rankings Roundup.

"Campbell has played 87% of the snaps with 45 tackles, eight QB pressures and an interception. His role shifted when Nakobe Dean recently returned from a knee injury, moving from starting inside linebacker to more of a hybrid edge player. That has come with a learning curve, but Campbell's versatility is already proving valuable."

It will be fascinating to see how they use Campbell going forward. Dean is back and is playing great. They are experimenting with Campbell on the Edge, but he is, at least for now, a much better fit at ILB. But he is one of your most athletic and talented players. You dont typically rotate inside linebackers, so it presents an interesting challenge to Fangio to get Dean and Campbell on the field.

"It's amazing what happens when Saquon Barkley gets the ball. The offense has to be able to run the ball, even if Jalen Hurts has had some nice moments throwing it."

Nice moments throwing the ball? Pete Prisco's bias is showing again. Hurts is the only QB with 15 TDs and only 1 interception. Hurts has not had some nice moments. In the past 2 weeks you could argue he has been the best QB in the league, with 7 TDs and no interceptions. We can acknowledge they needed Barkley to get going without discounting the accomplishments of Hurts.

"Seeing Saquon Barkley break off a 65-yard run was huge. Those explosive Barkley runs hadn’t happened all season after being a staple of Philly’s Super Bowl run last season. Barkley’s groin injury doesn’t seem serious, and the Eagles need him to gain momentum."

It is not just Barkley who looked better; it was the O-Line. Landon Dickerson looked more like himself. He has been battling multiple injuries, which clearly limited him. But if he is healthier, and that bye week will only help, maybe this offense looks more like it did last year.

"Their bye comes at a terrible time after the offense put up 59 points and nearly 800 yards over the past two weeks. Their bye also comes at an ideal time given RB Saquon Barkley left Sunday's win hobbled by a groin injury."

I mean, I would say the bye comes at a great time. Not just because of the Saquon injury, but also AJ Brown, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Cam Jurgens, Jakorian Bennett, and Azeez Ojulari. They needed to get healthier, and now they will. Even the players not on the injury report could likely use the break.

"We finally saw 2024 shades of Saquon Barkley, as the reigning Offensive Player of the Year racked up 174 scrimmage yards with a touchdown on the ground and through the air in a blowout of the Giants. That said, Barkley left the game late with a groin injury and didn't return, so there's a little hesitation with the Eagles because of that. But that's now two straight games where they flexed their muscles and looked like heavyweight contenders again."