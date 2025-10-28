This Day in Sports History: October 28
Sports in October include the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Oct. 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Great moments in sports history from Oct. 28 include:
- 1890: In the World Series, the Louisville Colonels beat the Brooklyn Bridegrooms 6-2 and tied the series at 3-3-1. The deciding game of the series was never played.
- 1951: Juan Manuel Fangio won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1953: Bud Grant of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a Canadian Football League team, intercepted five passes for a CFL record.
- 1961: The ground was broken for Shea Stadium. The New York Mets played there until 2008.
- 1962: Driver Joe Weatherly clinched the first of two straight NASCAR Grand National Series championships.
- 1962: The Giants' Y.A. Tittle threw seven touchdown passes in a game against the Washington Redskins.
- 1973: Elmore Smith blocked 17 shots in an NBA game and set a record.
- 1974: Billy MacMillan and Ed Westfall each scored hat tricks for the New York Islanders.
- 1975: Calvin Murphy began an NBA free throw streak of 58 games.
- 1978: Bobby Orr scored the final goal of his NHL career.
- 1981: The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees, four games to two, and won the World Series. It was the first time that the World Series had co-MVPs, and they were Ron Cey, Pedro Guerrero, and Steve Yeager.
- 1984: Grete Waitz won the women's race in the New York City Marathon with a time of 2:29:30.
- 1995: Australia beat England 16-8 in the Rugby World Cup.
- 1995: In the seventh annual college football Holy War, Notre Dame beat Boston College 20-10.
- 1995: The Atlanta Braves beat the Cleveland Indians, four games to two, and won their third World Series title. The MVP of the World Series was pitcher Tom Glavine.
- 2012: Serena Williams won the Women's Tennis Association Tour Championship and got her third season-ending title.
- 2018: Driver Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title.
- 2018: Elina Svitolina won the WTA Finals.
- 2023: South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 and won the Rugby World Cup. They became the first team to win four Rugby World Cups.
- 2024: Rodri won the men's FIFA Ballon d'Or.
Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 28 were Y.A. Tittle, Elmore Smith, and Rodri.
Tittle is known for his skill as a passer and has earned multiple MVP awards and set several records, most notably throwing 36 touchdown passes in 1963. Smith remains the career leader in rebounds for NCAA Division II and the all-time leader in season rebounds for all college divisions, with 799 in 1971. Rodri's fame stems from his exceptional passing, physical presence, and ability to break up opposition attacks, often making him the linchpin of his team.