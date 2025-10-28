A Curiously Different Flyers Sentiment Surrounding Sidney Crosby

Times have changed in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers. 13 years have passed since the notoriously chaotic opening round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

When the Penguins visit South Philadelphia, you (probably) won’t hear Chris Therien refer to Sidney Crosby as an "absolute joke" on 97.5 The Fanatic Flyers Pregame or encourage anyone to punch him directly in the face. You won’t see Crosby’s face in the arena’s urinals again either.

The Flyers and the Penguins have both slipped out of contention in recent seasons. The waning years of a fierce rivalry have naturally fizzled the intensity, but the Philadelphia fan base will always reserve a special place full of venom in their hearts. However, within the Flyers organization itself, you’ll hear a curious tone that you might not have expected for Sidney Crosby, a player who plenty of NHL veterans weren't so crazy about when he entered the league in 2005.

The former face of one of the most bitter rivalries in NHL history commands respect from long-time rival players, his former coach and current friend, and a contingent of teammates with Team Canada in international play.

Relationship with Rick Tocchet

First-year Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet spent three seasons from 2014-2017 as an assistant coach in Pittsburgh, where he won his only Stanley Cup as a player in 1992.

Crosby hit his stride with the perfect synergy of health, effective play, and team success during Tocchet’s tenure. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after both Pittsburgh’s Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. He also developed a relationship with his assistant coach that he still maintains today. The two worked together as recently as February 2025 with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When Tocchet took the job in Philadelphia, he spoke during an interview with Unfiltered on 97.5 The Fanatic about his experience working with NHL royalty like Crosby, Wayne Gretzky, and Mario Lemieux.

“You never know if you’re behind or ahead. They’ve got a calming influence to their teammates. If your leaders are getting panicky out there and they’re getting stressed, the team does (too). They have a calming influence. It doesn’t matter what the score or what time of the game (it) is. They have the same demeanor, and it’s a confident demeanor.” -Rick Tocchet on 97.5 The Fanatic

Crosby played at the 2025 World Championship with Canadian teammates Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, and Tyson Foerster. The 38-year-old made sure to give Tocchet a glowing endorsement for a developing NHLer like Foerster after the tournament.

Tocchet believes younger players can benefit from a "sponge" mentality hanging around accomplished stars. Foerster – although, growing up as a hockey fan, he sided with Crosby’s individual rival Alexander Ovechkin – spoke about his experience with his legendary linemate on Team Canada.

“Everywhere we went, there was people all around wanting signatures and stuff. He signs everything. He’ll stop. He’ll be there for hours. He’ll still do it. That’s the type of guy of he is. He’s super nice, and he was great to me.” -Tyson Foerster

3 Flyers Veterans Show Respect For Sidney Crosby

It's hard to complete a list of accomplishments for a top 10 player in NHL history. Crosby has earned Hart Trophy honors as NHL MVP twice, eight All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals while also torturing his arch-rival as the all-time leading scorer for an opponent against the Flyers.

However, he’s also aged as gracefully as an NHL player can into his late 30s even as the Penguins have faded from Stanley Cup glory. A player stunted by limited availability at points in his prime age seasons has eclipsed 90 points in three consecutive seasons.

Sean Couturier has faced Crosby since 2011-12, when the bitter Flyers-Penguins rivalry peaked. Philadelphia’s captain spoke to 97.5 The Fanatic about one of the few active NHL players with more experience than he has.

“He’s still as good as he was (in 2011-12), probably even tougher to play against just because I feel over the years as he’s gotten older, he’s dialed it in defensively as well. I feel he’s not as much of a risk-taker, I should say, than maybe earlier in his career.” -Sean Couturier

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Couturier faced the Penguins in an astonishing 64 games through 2024-25 during the careers of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.

Konecny echoed the same sentiment of respect from 10 seasons of NHL action and experience as Crosby's teammate on Team Canada in 2025 at the 4 Nations Face-Off and World Championship. Konecny believes Crosby's game has matured even if the former first-overall pick doesn't show up on the highlight reels as often.

“It’s just so normalized now with him, but I think he’s just so effective with his brain, how he plays the game. He knows where everyone’s going to be on the ice. I think that’s what keeps you going and keeps you effective that long is being able to think the game and outthink your opponent. He’s still probably physically better in shape than a lot of guys in the league too.” -Travis Konecny

Crosby has maintained superstar status in his 21st NHL season with exceptional strengths in puck battles, hockey sense, and hand-eye coordination. He’s also built a reputation for intense offseason training and conditioning.

The compliments kept pouring in from Flyers veterans.

Garnet Hathaway has stepped into the leadership group in his third season with the Flyers. He also spent three and a half seasons in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals in memorable battles against Crosby and the Penguins.

“He’s (Crosby is)one of the greatest of all time. From the drop of the puck, he controls the dot. He wins a lot of draws for his team, controls the play, knows the next play, and man can he protect the puck, and hold onto it, and create (scoring chances) out of that… He’s been the heartbeat of that organization for a long time.” -Garnet Hathaway

Flyers Fans Will Never Like Sidney Crosby

The intensity that characterizes Philadelphia fans spilled over when the Flyers crushed the Penguins in the infamous playoff bloodbath of 2012.

The thunderous “You can’t beat us!” chants rung through the arena when Claude Giroux, Scott Hartnell, and company squared up with the hated cross-state rivals. After Lou Nolan announces Sidney Crosby, Flyers fans will always finish the sentence by adding “Sucks!” with a passionate exclamation point.

Expect a major American market to similarly cheer Team USA against the probable captain of Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina.

The feeling, however, certainly isn’t the same – within the organization or in the crowd – as when Peter Laviolette lunged toward Pittsburgh’s bench in the spring of 2012.

The intensity that used to characterize Flyers-Penguins matchups hasn't ignited in recent seasons. A rivalry against the New York Rangers might even become more prevalent if the organization’s rebuild develops in the coming seasons.

After Craig Adams infamously pulled Scott Hartnell away from Crosby’s dirty work, Flyers fans probably wouldn’t have expected one of their future favorite players to speak the way Travis Konecny did about the arch-nemesis.