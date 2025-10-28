Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers Odds, Spread, and Totals
The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a battle of Metropolitan Division rivals Tuesday night. The Penguins have enjoyed one of the best starts of the year, going 7-3, a record that included a four-game win streak. However, their losses have come against teams of similar caliber to the Flyers, with defeats against the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets indicating a hole in Pittsburgh's armor. Meanwhile, the Flyers have gotten off to a mediocre start, going 4-4 to begin the season. One loss came in overtime, softening the blow a bit.
The highlight of Pittsburgh's young season has been the offense. Evgeny Malkin and Sidney Crosby have combined to contribute a whopping 25 points in 10 games. Justin Brazeau and Rickard Rakell have also been huge in facilitating scoring, putting up a combined 17 points. Arturs Silovs and Tristan Jarry have shared time in the goal, with Silovs starting six of 11 contests. Both have been elite, rounding out a team that seems to be one of the early frontrunners for Stanley Cup contention.
To put in perspective just how good the top of the Penguins roster has been, a quick comparison with Philadelphia's lineup is in order. The biggest scoring contributors for the Flyers are Sean Couturier and Trevor Zegras, both of whom have eight points. Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster are next up, each with six points. Pittsburgh clearly has more top-end players on the roster, and that should show in Tuesday night's matchup.
Spread
- Penguins +1.5 (-182)
- Flyers -1.5 (+164)
Money line
- Penguins +143
- Flyers -152
Totals
- Over 6 (-105)
- Under 6 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Penguins vs Flyers Betting Trends
- The Penguins are 7-2 ATS, one of the best records in the NHL.
- The Penguins are 5-0 ATS on the road.
- The over is 5-4 ATS in Pittsburgh's games.
- The Flyers are 5-3 ATS this year.
- The Flyers are 2-3 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 5-3 in Philadelphia's games.
Penguins vs Flyers Injury Reports
Pittsburgh Penguins
- Kevin Hayes, C - Out.
- Rutger McGroarty, LW - Out.
- Rickard Rakell, RW - Out.
- Caleb Jones, D - Out.
- Jack St. Ivany, D - Out.
Philadelphia Flyers
- Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out.
- Ethan Samson, D - Out.
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction and Pick
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction and Pick

The editorial staff of Scores and Stats writes: "The matchup leans toward Pittsburgh in terms of game flow. Pittsburgh is less explosive without Rakell, but they are more stable, and stability wins low-event games. ... The total also profiles toward the under if Pittsburgh dictates pace through defensive layers instead of trading scoring windows. This is the same game state that frequently shows up in similar physical-low-total matchups inside the NHL previews hub, where shot quality matters more than volume. Best Bet: Penguins +1.5".