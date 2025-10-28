76ers vs Wizards: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Philadelphia 76ers look to remain undefeated, as they take on the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

The 76ers are 3-0 and just beat the Orlando Magic, 136-124, at home. Philly had solid offense in the first half and led by 12 at the half. The scoring stayed consistent in the second half. They shot 49% from the field and made 14 threes. Free throws were even and the 76ers did well with taking care of the ball. Both teams did well in points in the paint and Tyrese Maxey led the way on offense with 43 points.

The Wizards are 1-2 and just lost to the Charlotte Hornets, 139-113, at home. It was a somewhat close first half and Washington got blown out in the second half. The Wizards shot 45% from the field and made 10 threes. Washington lost in free throws 30-21 and were out-rebounded 52-40. Points off turnovers hurt Washington and points in the paint were 62-46 for the Hornets. CJ McCollum led the way on offense with 24 points.

Spread

76ers -4 (-106)

Wizards +4 (-100)

Money line

76ers -174

Wizards +168

Total

OVER 238.5 (+102)

UNDER 238.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

76ers vs Wizards Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Philadelphia's last seven games.

Philadelphia is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games.

Washington is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Washington's last six games.

Washington is 4-15 SU in its last 19 games.

76ers vs Wizards Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers

Jared McCain, G - Out

Dominick Barlow, F - Out

Paul George, F - Out

Trendon Watford, F - Out

Joel Embiid, C - Out

Washington Wizards

Bilal Coulibaly, G - Out

Tre Johnson, G - Day-to-day

76ers vs Wizards Predictions and Picks

Philadelphia is currently 10th in points, 16th in points allowed, and 13th in point differential. This will be the second night of back-to-backs for the 76ers and their young talent has been playing very well in the absence of George and Embiid. The scoring continues to trend up each game, but the defense has been slowly giving up more points each game. Philly has done well shooting from the field and stacking up the threes and free throws. They also take care of the ball and just need to be a bit better on defense.

Washington is currently 17th in points, tied for 26th in points allowed, and 25th in point differential. The Wizards are one of the youngest teams in the NBA and the team is mostly focused on developing their long-term prospects, rather than winning in the short term. Alex Sarr has a high defensive ceiling as a rim protector and floor-spacer, and Kyshawn George has shown flashes of his two-way abilities. Washington is looking to bounce back against a strong team, and they will have the rest advantage going for them.

Best Bet: Under