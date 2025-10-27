This Day in Sports History: October 27

Sports in October are all about the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 27 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Oct. 27 included:

1888: In the World Championship Baseball Series, the St. Louis Browns beat the New York Giants 18-7, but lost the series six games to four.

In the World Championship Baseball Series, the St. Louis Browns beat the New York Giants 18-7, but lost the series six games to four. 1963: Red Wings right winger Gordie Howe scored career goal number 544, tying with Maurice Richard's all-time NHL regular season record.

Red Wings right winger Gordie Howe scored career goal number 544, tying with Maurice Richard's all-time NHL regular season record. 1974: Chantal Langlacé set a female world marathon record of 2:46:24.

Chantal Langlacé set a female world marathon record of 2:46:24. 1980: Dave Gryllis set a world bicycle speed record of 94.37 km/h.

Dave Gryllis set a world bicycle speed record of 94.37 km/h. 1984: Washington State's running back Rueben Mayes set a collegiate football record of 357 yards rushing in one game.

Washington State's running back Rueben Mayes set a collegiate football record of 357 yards rushing in one game. 1985: Grete Waitz won the New York City Women's Marathon in a time of 2:28:34.

Grete Waitz won the New York City Women's Marathon in a time of 2:28:34. 1985: Anthony Carter began an NFL streak of 100-plus consecutive game receptions.

Anthony Carter began an NFL streak of 100-plus consecutive game receptions. 1985: The Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals four games to three to win the World Series. Bret Saberhagen was the most valuable player.

The Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals four games to three to win the World Series. Bret Saberhagen was the most valuable player. 1991: The Minnesota Twins defeated the Atlanta Braves four games to three to win the World Series. Jack Morris was the MVP.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Atlanta Braves four games to three to win the World Series. Jack Morris was the MVP. 1996: The U.S. beat Japan in the Nichirei International Golf Tournament.

The U.S. beat Japan in the Nichirei International Golf Tournament. 1999: The New York Yankees swept the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series.

The New York Yankees swept the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series. 2001: In the 13th college football "Holy War," Boston College defeated Notre Dame 21-17.

In the 13th college football "Holy War," Boston College defeated Notre Dame 21-17. 2002: The Anaheim Angels beat the San Francisco Giants four games to three to win their first World Series title. Troy Glaus was the MVP.

The Anaheim Angels beat the San Francisco Giants four games to three to win their first World Series title. Troy Glaus was the MVP. 2004: The Boston Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series for the first time since 1918. Manny Ramirez was the MVP.

The Boston Red Sox swept the St. Louis Cardinals to win the World Series for the first time since 1918. Manny Ramirez was the MVP. 2013: Serena Williams won the WTA Championship final, her fourth season-ending tennis title.

Serena Williams won the WTA Championship final, her fourth season-ending tennis title. 2013: Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix to clinch his fourth straight F1 World Drivers' Championship. It was also his sixth straight GP victory.

Sebastian Vettel won the Indian Grand Prix to clinch his fourth straight F1 World Drivers' Championship. It was also his sixth straight GP victory. 2015: Soccer player Abby Wambach announced her retirement from the sport.

Soccer player Abby Wambach announced her retirement from the sport. 2019: Tiger Woods won the first Zozo Championship by three strokes.

Three athletes who stood out on Oct. 27 were Gordie Howe, Manny Ramirez, and Abby Wambach.