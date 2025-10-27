Magic vs 76ers Odds, Spread, and Total

After cold shooting and costly turnovers derailed their homestand, the Orlando Magic open a five-game road trip Monday night against the unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network.

Orlando (1–2) dropped both weekend games at home, most recently falling 110–98 to Chicago after shooting just 12.5% (3-for-24) from beyond the arc. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 24 points, but the offense struggled with turnovers — committing 20, which led to 24 Bulls points. The Magic head into the road trip last in the NBA in both 3-point percentage (28.2) and turnovers per game (19).

Jalen Suggs remains limited as he eases back from a knee injury, while Tyus Jones, who started in his place, went scoreless in Saturday's loss.

Philadelphia (2–0) returns home after edging Boston 117–116 and defeating Charlotte 125–121 to start their season. Tyrese Maxey averaged 34 points through the two games, while rookie V.J. Edgecombe made headlines with a 34-point debut — the third-most ever by an NBA rookie. Joel Embiid added 20 points in 20 minutes Saturday as he continues a gradual return from knee surgery.

Spread

Magic -5 (-108)

76ers +5 (+101)

Money line

Magic -186

76ers +180

Total

Over 226.5 (-100)

Under 226.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 27, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Magic vs 76ers Betting Trends

The Magic are 0-3 against the spread, all at home.

The 76ers are 1-1 against the spread, 0-1 at home.

The Magic are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight against the 76ers.

The total has gone under in four of the last five matchups between these two teams.

The total has gone over in four of Magic's past five road games.

The over has hit in 12 of the 76ers' last 16 games.

Magic vs 76ers Injury Reports

Magic

Moritz Wagner, F — Out (knee).

76ers

Dominick Barlow, F — Out (elbow).

Paul George, F — Out (knee).

Trendon Watford, F — Out (hamstring).

Joel Embiid, C — Out (knee).

Jared McCain, G — Out (thumb).

Magic vs 76ers Predictions and Picks

"The Magic are coming off two bad losses where they were big favorites in both, and that offense is showing similar struggles they had last year. It's still early, but the Magic needs to get their act together. The 76ers are off to a fine start and Edgecombe is looking like a legit rookie of the year contender .... It's a lot to deal with, and if the Magic are serious about being a contender in the East, they take advantage of spots like this. No excuses. I'll lay the bucket with the Magic." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"After their season opener victory against the Miami Heat, the Magic have lost their last two games. In their recent loss, they only made three of their 24 three-point attempts. Slightly good news for the Magic is that they'll be facing the short-handed Sixers next. While undefeated, the Sixers will miss the services of key cogs Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Jared McCain. Our prediction for the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic match is: Magic." — Paul Tamayo, SportyTrader