Eagles Dominate In A Statement Win Over The Giants

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, dismantling the New York Giants 38–20 at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. In a game that showcased balance, creativity, and resilience, the Eagles looked every bit the contender many expected them to be.

A Rushing Attack Reborn

After weeks of searching for consistency on the ground, Philadelphia’s rushing game came alive — and fast. On just the second play from scrimmage, Saquon Barkley exploded for a 65-yard touchdown run, setting the tone for what would be an excellent day against his former team.

Barkley, who hadn’t eclipsed 100 yards rushing in eight straight games dating back to the Super Bowl, piled up 150 yards on just 14 carries through three quarters, adding another touchdown through the air.

Unfortunately, Barkley exited late in the third quarter with what the team called a groin injury. He remained on the sideline after evaluation, and with a bye week ahead, the Eagles hope the injury won’t linger.

Even after Barkley’s exit, the ground game didn’t miss a beat. Tank Bigsby picked up the slack, rushing for over 100 yards on just nine carries as Philadelphia finished with a season-high 278 rushing yards.

Hurts and the Passing Game Stay Hot

While the ground attack powered the offense, Jalen Hurts and the passing game provided the fireworks. Hurts threw four touchdown passes — his first such performance since October 29, 2023, and only the third of his career. It also marked the first time in his career that he’s thrown three or more touchdown passes in consecutive weeks.

Dallas Goedert continued his incredible season with two touchdown catches, bringing his total to a career-high seven on the year. The efficiency and rhythm of the passing attack were as sharp as they’ve been all season.

Patullo’s Play Calling Shines

Credit also goes to offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who may have had his best day as a play-caller. The Eagles were a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone, continuing their dominance as the league’s top red zone offense. Patullo’s creativity — featuring tackle-eligible formations, pre-snap motion, diverse run designs, and clever route concepts — kept the Giants defense guessing all afternoon.

Defense Answers the Call

Defensively, Vic Fangio’s unit was equally impressive. After failing to record more than two sacks in any game this season, the Eagles broke out with five sacks against Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Fangio adjusted his scheme from Week 6, leaning more heavily on zone coverage to limit Dart’s scrambling ability — a move that paid off, holding him to just 14 rushing yards after running for 58 in their previous matchup.

The defensive front dominated the line of scrimmage, stifling New York’s run game and holding them to just 68 rushing yards. Unfortunately, rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a severe ankle injury in the first half, likely ending his promising season.

A Word on Officiating

Officiating once again became a talking point, with controversial moments impacting both teams — including the “tush push fumble” that wasn’t and a late offensive pass interference call that nullified a long Giants touchdown. Still, the officiating inconsistencies didn’t change the outcome: the Eagles were the better, more physical team from start to finish.

Looking Ahead