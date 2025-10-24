This Day in Sports History: October 24
Major sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, track meets, and Formula 1. Over the years, Oct. 24 has seen big sports moments and stories from legendary athletes. These are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Oct. 24 featured the following memorable sporting events:
- 1892: The Boston Beaneaters beat the Cleveland Spiders 8-3 and won the World Championship in baseball. It was the last championship of the pre-modern era of the World Series.
- 1939: Joe DiMaggio won the American League MVP.
- 1954: Driver Juan Manuel Fangio won his second Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1963: Sandy Koufax was the unanimous winner of the Cy Young award.
- 1968: Swimmer Debbie Meyer won the inaugural women's 800 meter race with a time of 9:24.0.
- 1976: Driver James Hunt won the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1976: Bill Rodgers won the New York City Marathon, with a time of 2:10.10. It was his first time winning the race.
- 1982: Steffi Graf played in her first pro tennis match.
- 1988: The New York Islanders Mike Bossy retired from the NHL.
- 1992: Australia beat Great Britain 10-6 to win the Rugby League World Cup.
- 1992: The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 and won their first-ever title.
- 2004: Driver Michael Schumacher won his fifth straight Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship and a record seventh career world title.
- 2004: Manchester United beat Arsenal 2-0, ending Gunners' English Premier League record of a 49-game unbeaten streak.
- 2009: In the 19th annual college football Holy War, Notre Dame beat Boston College 20-16. It was Notre Dame's first win in the series in nine years.
- 2018: Joel Embiid became the first NBA player to reach 30 points and 19 rebounds in the same game since Charles Barkley did it in 1991.
- 2018: Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge was named the United Nations Person of the Year for setting a new marathon world record.
- 2021: Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ship shoes sold for almost $1.5 million. It was a new record for sneakers at an auction.
- 2021: Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to record 600 touchdown passes. He connected with Mike Evans in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears.
The outstanding athletes on Oct. 24 were Sandy Koufax, Eliud Kipchoge, and Tom Brady.
Koufax's fame stems from an incredibly dominant stretch in his final six seasons, during which he won three Cy Young awards, was awarded the NL MVP, and led the Dodgers to two World Series titles. Kipchoge is known for winning two Olympic gold medals, setting a former world record, and running an historic unofficial sub-two-hour marathon. Brady's fame stems from his record-setting career, which includes the most Super Bowl wins (seven), multiple MVP awards, and a long list of postseason and career records.