Giants vs Eagles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New York Giants will look to keep their offensive numbers high and try to get the season sweep of their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Giants are 2-5 and just lost to the Denver Broncos, 33-32. It was an historic collapse by the Giants, as they blew a 19-point lead and got outscored 33-13 in the fourth quarter. A lot of the main offensive categories were pretty close and New York went 2-for-2 in the red zone. The rushing defense was 1-for-5, but the defense did well on third down stops. The Giants lost the turnover battle and quarterback Jaxson Dart went 15 of 33 for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

The Eagles are 5-2 and just beat the Minnesota Vikings, 28-22. Philly led from start to finish, and it was a close, back and forth game. The Eagles' offense scored a touchdown in every quarter and the total yards were pretty close. Philadelphia lost in time of possession, but the defense picked up two turnovers. The red zone defense was 5-for-6 and the red zone offense was 0-for-1. DeVonta Smith led the way on offense with nine catches for 183 yards and one touchdown.

Spread

Giants +7.5 (-104)

Eagles -7.5 (+100)

Money line

Giants +317

Eagles -335

Total

OVER 43.5 (-113)

UNDER 43.5 (+100)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 24, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Giants vs Eagles Betting Trends

NY Giants is 6-13 ATS in its last 19 games.

NY Giants is 3-16 SU in its last 19 games.

NY Giants is 4-15 SU in its last 19 games against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Philadelphia's last five games.

Philadelphia is 17-3 SU in its last 20 games.

Giants vs Eagles Injury Reports

New York Giants

Anthony Johnson Jr., S - Out

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT - Questionable

Graham Gano, PK - Injured reserve

Darius Slayton, WR - Questionable

D.J. Davidson, DT - Questionable

Daniel Bellinger, TE - Questionable

Brian Burns, LB - Questionable

Paulson Adebo, CB - Questionable

Jevon Holland, S - Questionable

Chauncey Golston, DE - Questionable

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB - Questionable

Swayze Bozeman, LB - Questionable

Malik Nabers, WR - Injured reserve

Chris Board, LB - Injured reserve

Micah McFadden, LB - Injured reserve

Rico Payton, CB - Injured reserve

Joshua Ezeudu, G - Injured reserve

Da'Quan Felton, WR - Injured reserve

Eric Gray, RB - Out

TJ Moore, CB - Injured reserve

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR - Injured reserve

Philadelphia Eagles

Grant Calcaterra, TE - Questionable

Darius Cooper, WR - Injured reserve

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Moro Ojomo, DT - Questionable

Azeez Ojulari, LB - Questionable

Adoree Jackson, CB - Questionable

Landon Dickerson, G - Questionable

Jakorian Bennett, CB - Injured reserve

Cam Jurgens, C - Questionable

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB - Questionable

Charley Hughlett, LS - Injured reserve

Ogbo Okoronkwo, DE - Injured reserve

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Injured reserve

Cameron Williams, OT - Injured reserve

Ben VanSumeren, FB - Injured reserve

Willie Lampkin, C - Injured reserve

Myles Hinton, OT - Injured reserve

Johnny Wilson, WR - Injured reserve

Giants vs Eagles Predictions and Picks

New York is currently 17th in passing yards, 11th in rushing yards, tied for 19th in points scored, and 23rd in points against. Dart has shown flashes of brilliance for the Giants offense and threw three touchdowns against the Eagles in their upset win a few weeks ago. However, the defense is very inconsistent and will try to recover from a fourth quarter collapse. Also, the defense got hit with some injury bugs as well. New York will try to get off to a good start on offense, like the last time these teams met, but it might not be easy, playing on the road.

Philadelphia is currently 22nd in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, 14th in points scored, and 20th in points against. The Eagles' defense will be getting several key pieces back in the lineup and the team will be motivated to get revenge on the Giants. This team has no blowout wins this season, but this one could fall into that category because quarterback Jalen Hurts is passing more, and the defense will be healthier and stronger. The rushing defense is coming off of a solid performance and the offense will look to score consistently, unlike the last time these teams played each other.

Best Bet: Eagles Spread