Philadelphia Flyers vs Ottawa Senators Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Philadelphia Flyers will make a brief road trip up north to take on the Ottawa Senators. The Flyers have managed to win three of their last four games to even their record at 3-3, while the Senators are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. This game is a valuable opportunity to get things back on the right track for a struggling Ottawa team.

The highlight of the season for the Flyers has been the offense. Owen Tippett has poured in a team-leading five goals, while Sean Couturier has been the best offensive distributor, logging seven total points. However, the team's offensive production has failed to remain consistent, leading to games in which the Flyers appear unstoppable and others where scoring on a junior varsity team seems like a tall prospect. The defense has also been more than solid, only allowing more than two goals in a single game. Overall, Philly has played better than its record indicates.

The Senators have had a much tougher go of things in the early season. Captain Brady Tkachuk suffered a thumb injury in the first game of the season, an injury that will hold him out of the lineup for six weeks. Tkachuk was supposed to be the anchor of this team, and is the best player on the roster. His absence has left Ottawa struggling to put up the offensive numbers it needs to win games, a particularly bad ailment against a potent Philly defense.

Spread

Flyers +1.5 (-180)

Senators -1.5 (+164)

Money line

Flyers +143

Senators -149

Totals

Over 6 (-103)

Under 6 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 23, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Flyers vs Senators Betting Trends

The Flyers are 3-2 ATS this year.

The Flyers are 0-1 ATS on the road.

The over is 4-2 in Philadelphia's games this season.

The Senators are 2-4 ATS this year.

The Senators are 1-2 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 5-2 in Ottawa's games.

Flyers vs Senators Injury Reports

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen, D - Out.

Oliver Bonk, D - Out.

Ethan Samson, D - Out.

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk, LW - Out.

Flyers vs Senators Prediction and Pick

Ryan Hodges of PicksWise writes, "So far, the Senators have struggled a little bit and have even more of an uphill battle as their captain and best player is out. After their opening night win, the Senators have one win in their last six games. That includes consecutive losses entering this game. Ottawa still looks to be a good team on paper. But they are not a reliable play right now.