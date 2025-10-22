VJ Edgecombe Breaks Rookie Record in Opening Night Thriller

VJ Edgecombe stole the spotlight in his first NBA game with an astounding 34-point performance to break the franchise record set by Allen Iverson in 1996 for most points in a rookie debut.

The upstart rookie in his Philadelphia 76ers debut teamed up with Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt to lead an exhilarating victory to begin the 2025-26 season. The Sixers ultimately snuck past the Boston Celtics in an opening night victory 117-116.

Sixers Charge Back to Defeat Celtics

The Sixers came out firing. Edgecombe led the charge with 16 points in the first half on 6-13 shooting. His energy sparked a squad working with a limited version of superstar Joel Embiid.

However, the Celtics stormed back with an 18-4 run in the first six minutes of a dominant third quarter. Guards Jaylen Brown and Derrick White unsurprisingly ran the Boston offense with Jayson Tatum questionable to play in 2025-26. The Celtics led 86-75 at the end of third.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey commanded the troops with 40 points in 41 minutes in a performance overshadowed by his rookie teammate. He fought off consistent double teams and led Philadelphia’s late push that earned them a 113-111 advantage with under two minutes to play.

The Sixers snuck away by the skin of their teeth, trading possessions in the final minute. Although Edgecombe missed two late free throws to give the Celtics the last shot trailing by one, his teammates picked him up with a clutch stop for a 117-116 win.

Joel Embiid did not play during the fourth quarter. He logged only 20 minutes, shooting 1-9 with four points and six rebounds.

A Historic Debut for VJ Edgecombe

The third-overall pick played fast on the attack, confidently at the rim, and calmly against an opponent with a championship pedigree in front of a hostile Boston crowd at TD Garden.

While questions about the development of his shot swirled during the preseason, he finished 13-26 from the field and 5-13 from beyond the three-point arc. His 34 points landed him third in NBA history for a rookie debut behind only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 43 in 1959, and Frank Selvy, who scored 35 in 1954.

Edgecombe also showed no hesitation to drive on possessions facing former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. He flashed the skill set that excites Sixers fans in the first half with eight consecutive points to send Tom McGinnis into a frenzy on 97.5 The Fanatic’s call.

Edgecombe’s most impressive moments of poise came late in the third quarter. Philadelphia’s wheels were coming off, and Nurse took Embiid and Maxey out of the game. The Celtics stayed in control of the game, but Edgecombe still stood out as the top Sixers playmaker on a memorable opening night.

"We certainly needed the offense, and he certainly just looked pretty comfortable out there. I think that's probably one thing I notice the most about him is he seems to really know what's going on out there for a young player. You just don't see him making silly mistakes or many mistakes. He's just playing the right way." -Nick Nurse

He first lobbed a stretch pass to Quentin Grimes to steal a quick bucket during a Celtics run. The 6-foot-5 Bahamanian later nailed a corner three with two minutes remaining to cut the Boston lead to eight, and another emphatic jam on the following possession brought the Sixers within six.

Maxey began his sixth NBA season with a clutch performance as the floor general who the team looked to with Embiid and Paul George off the court. While the rookie continued to show impressive poise in the fourth, it was the 24-year-old (somehow) veteran who controlled the tempo in the spirited comeback.