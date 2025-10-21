ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
Enter to win a pair of tickets to Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026

Enter to win below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Rush Fifty Something Tour 2026 - Friday, August 21st at Xfinity Mobile Arena! One entry per person. Tickets go on sale at noon on Halloween (Fri 10/31). Tune into Middays With Marks on 10/30 for the winner!

Rush
