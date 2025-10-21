5 Times The Eagles Shocked The Giants

DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs in the game-winning touchdown on a punt return against the New York Giants at New Meadowlands Stadium on Dec. 19, 2010. (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A huge part of what makes sports so appealing is the rivalries that inevitably develop for teams across all leagues, and the Philadelphia Eagles are no exception. There are many annual rivalry games across the NFL, but some of the very best reside in the NFC East. The Eagles go toe-to-toe with other iconic football franchises as part of that division, perhaps most notably in their northeast clashes with the New York Giants.

The Eagles and Giants are two of the most popular franchises in the NFL, and they have had endless historic contests on the gridiron. But here are five highlighted times that the Eagles came out on top of their divisional rivals in stunning fashion.

Sept. 24, 2017: Field Goal Magic

The 2017 campaign was a magical one for the Eagles, and that magic first started showing itself in Philly's Week 3 matchup with the Giants. New York entered the game 0-2, but they gave the Eagles just about everything they could handle thanks to a stellar showing from quarterback Eli Manning. Manning tossed three total touchdowns, two of which went to star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to put the Giants ahead by a touchdown with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

That lead evaporated when Eagles running back Corey Clement scored a 15-yard touchdown a couple of minutes later, but the Giants returned fire with a field goal, putting themselves up three with three minutes to go. It seemed that overtime was the worst-case scenario for New York, but Eagles kicker Jake Elliott hit two field goals within the final minute, the second of which was from 61 yards away, to seal a shocking Philadelphia victory, 27-24.

Dec. 19, 2010: A Modern Miracle

Of all of Philadelphia's insane comebacks, this game might be the best of the bunch. The Michael Vick-led Eagles were in a battle for NFC East supremacy against the 9-4 Giants, with the winner moving into sole possession of first place. The game appeared to be over in the early fourth quarter, when QB Eli Manning threw his fourth touchdown of the game to put the Giants up 31-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

What followed is one of the most legendary flurries of scoring in NFL history. Vick played like a man on fire, rushing in a touchdown and throwing another two, one to tight end Brent Celek and the other to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, all within the span of seven minutes. Suddenly, the game was tied, and the Giants were forced to punt the ball away with 14 seconds on the clock. The NFL world expected overtime, but receiver DeSean Jackson fielded the punt and weaved through defenders for a 65-yard score, capping what many consider to be the best comeback of all time and earning the moniker of the New Miracle at the Meadowlands.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Nov. 19, 1978: The First Miracle

For there to be a New Miracle at the Meadowlands, there had to be an old one. The Eagles created that back in 1978 in a matchup against a hapless New York team. The Giants started off hot, taking control of the game 17-12 until late in the fourth quarter. Once again, all hope seemed to be lost for Philadelphia, with the Giants controlling the ball as time ticked down.

However, the clock forced New York to snap the ball one last time, and QB Joe Pisarcik bumbled the handoff to fullback Larry Csonka, allowing defensive back Herman Edwards to pick up an electric scoop-and-score play. That sequence created one of the most iconic moments in Philadelphia history.

Nov. 20, 1988: Overtime Heroics

A decade after the original Miracle at the Meadowlands, the Eagles managed to pull off an equally absurd victory against the Giants. The two teams engaged in an even, back-and-forth affair with the Giants, with quarterbacks Randall Cunningham and Phil Simms trading blows before sending the game into overtime.

After the Eagles had a field goal attempt blocked, the Giants drove down the field and positioned themselves for their own game-winning field goal, and Philly fans could only hold their breath and hope for the kick to go wide to either side. They got something a little better than that when the special teams unit blocked the kick. Defensive end Clyde Simmons picked up the block and rumbled to the end zone, sealing yet another dramatic win, 23-17.

George Rose/Getty Images

Oct. 19, 2003: A Magical Punt Return

It is not often that there is a divisional rival that manages two game-winning punt return touchdowns against a single opponent, but the Eagles somehow did. Philadelphia engaged in a defensive slugfest with the Giants, with the game staying tied at seven until New York was forced to punt the ball away to the Eagles with just under two minutes to go.

Receiving that punt was legendary running back Brian Westbrook. Known for his ability to break tackles and take advantage of open space, Westbrook pulled a DeSean Jackson before Jackson himself, maneuvering for an insane 84-yard punt return, which would eventually seal the win for the Eagles.

Shocking Plays in Big Moments