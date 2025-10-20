Kraken vs Flyers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Seattle Kraken have made a habit of late-game drama. After four straight overtime contests, they'll try to finish one in regulation Monday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with streaming on ESPN+.

Seattle (3-0-2) brings an unbeaten start to Philadelphia after edging Toronto 4–3 in overtime on Saturday. Defenseman Josh Mahura scored the game-winner against the Maple Leafs, with center Shane Wright also contributing a goal and an assist.

The Flyers (2-2-1) found themselves in similar territory on Saturday, as left wing Noah Cates scored his first career overtime goal in a 2–1 win over Minnesota.

Philadelphia goaltender Dan Vladar has been a bright spot early, posting a 1.65 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage through three starts. He's expected to start again Monday, with Joey Daccord (3-0-1, .912 save percentage) likely in net for Seattle.

The Kraken enter with one of the NHL's more efficient power plays (28.6%), while Philadelphia has struggled to convert on the advantage, going 1-for-15 (6.7%). Seattle has won five of the last six meetings between the teams, including both matchups last season by a combined 10–4 margin.

Spread

Kraken +1.5 (-217)

Flyers -1.5 (+203)

Money line

Kraken +117

Flyers -123

Total

Over 6 (+104)

Under 6 (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kraken vs Flyers Betting Trends

The Kraken are 5-0 against the spread, 3-0 on the road.

The Flyers are 3-2 against the spread, 1-2 at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Kraken's past seven games.

The over has hit in seven of the Flyers' past 10 games.

The Kraken have won five of the last six matchups against the Flyers.

The Flyers are 2-6 in their past eight games but 6-2 in their eight most recent home matchups.

Kraken vs Flyers Injury Reports

Kraken

Ryan Lindgren, D — Day to day (upper body).

Brandon Montour, D — Out (personal).

Frederick Gaudreau, C — IR (upper body).

Kaapo Kakko, RW — IR (hand).

Ryker Evans, D — IR (upper body).

Flyers

Ethan Samson, D — IR (upper body).

Oliver Bonk, D — IR (upper body).

Rasmus Ristolainen, D — IR (triceps).

Kraken vs Flyers Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Kraken here. I just have been more impressed with what Seattle has brought to the table so far this season, and while the Flyers have definitely surpassed my early expectations from what I expected coming into the year, I'm still not at a point where I feel they should be favored. The Kraken have already played an extra period of hockey with 4 straight OT games this season, but they're the better team in my eyes here and I think they pick up the win. Give me Seattle." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"Both of these teams are coming off of overtime wins in their last game, and Seattle has gone to overtime or a shootout in four straight contests. The Kraken are 1-0-2 on the road this year, while the Flyers are 2-1-0 at home. Philadelphia has been low scoring to start the season, as they have scored a total of 13 goals in their last five games. We know Seattle loves to play in close games, but they have really played well against some top teams, so give me the Kraken here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place