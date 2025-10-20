Jalyx Hunt Pick-6 Was Perfect Microcosm of Vic Fangio’s Defense

Jalyx Hunt darted the opposite way with empty US Bank Stadium turf ahead of him. Philadelphia Eagles fans 1100 miles away cheered a ferocious hit from Jalen Carter on castoff quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jalen Hurts and an explosive passing attack will unavoidably control the postgame chatter, but the Eagles actually limped through portions of the first half with a sluggish offense.

Meanwhile, the Eagles stayed in control of the Minnesota Vikings with a defensive touchdown that presented the perfect microcosm of Vic Fangio’s success the past two seasons.

Fangio Drops Jalyx Hunt Into Coverage

Hunt lined up on the edge of the line of scrimmage on third-and-5 early in the second quarter. He quickly dropped back into coverage in the middle of the field after the snap and allowed Zack Baun, the only defender in the linebacker position before the snap, to rush Wentz.

Jalen Carter tossed center Blake Brandel aside like a ragdoll to hurry Wentz, who didn’t process the extra layer of disguised pass rush and coverage. Jalyx Hunt took the gift from Wentz 42 yards for a pick-six.

Sim pressures using a “creeper” like Baun to rush the quarterback from a different position than a down lineman or edge rusher are a creative strength of Vic Fangio’s scheme. The disguised pressure keeps quarterbacks off balance and often leads to splash plays like the turning point interception in Week 7.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Eagles succeeded last season with the type of added complexity that didn’t characterize Jonathan Gannon’s defenses enough in 2021 and 2022.

The advantage of athletic pass rushers like Jalyx Hunt who drop into coverage competently make the defensive layer possible. The former NCAA safety finished one his best NFL games with two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, and the dynamic touchdown that shifted the first half momentum to Philadelphia.

Baun has developed into one of the top linebackers in the NFL. His athleticism roaming sideline to sideline, excellent closing speed, and versatility to rush the passer accentuate strengths of Fangio’s scheme.

Pressure on the quarterback generated in more creative ways can only benefit a thin group of Eagles edge rushers.

Jihaad Campbell hasn’t yet broken out in the first half of his rookie season. Shortly after the Jalyx Hunt pick-six, Campbell struggled to close on Justin Jefferson in the flat with the type of exceptional play that Baun has mastered.

However, the first-round pick has the skill set to succeed under Fangio as a creeper rusher. His versatility leaves the door open for a role with the type of simulated pressure that ruined Wentz’s afternoon in Week 7.