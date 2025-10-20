Could Brandon Graham Come Out Of Retirement?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Graham is an Eagles legend. Most games played in franchise history. The 3rd most sacks in franchise history. When he retired this past off-season, he did so as one of the franchise greats. But could he come back?

Sunday, just before the game, Adam Schefter put out a report that Brandon Graham is "strongly considering coming out of retirement.

Graham did leave the door slightly open when he announced his retirement. His decision did not sound as final as it did the year before when Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both retired.

And the Eagles could use him. They are desperate for Edge Rush help, especially after Za'Darius Smith retired out of nowhere. Nolan Smith will be back soon, likley after the upcoming bye week. But even with him, they will still need more depth there.

Maybe Graham is the answer. He is 37, but before he tore his triceps vs the Rams, he looked fresh. He had 3.5 sacks and 20 tackles in 11 games. Then he even made an early comeback to play in the Super Bowl, where he actually retore his triceps.

What Does Brandon Graham Have Left In The Tank?

It is hard to tell until he gets back on the field. But with the team being so desperate it might be worth the gamble.

Graham played for 15 seasons in an Eagles jersey. He racked up 76.5 sacks in that time, along with 487 tackles. He only made 1 Pro Bowl, but was the model of conistency over the course of his Eagles career. Now he might get the chance to add on to those numbers.