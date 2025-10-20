ContestsEventsThe Fanatic Pro Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Could Brandon Graham Come Out Of Retirement?

Brandon Graham is an Eagles legend. Most games played in franchise history. The 3rd most sacks in franchise history. When he retired this past off-season, he did so as one…

Dylan MacKinnon
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Brandon Graham is an Eagles legend. Most games played in franchise history. The 3rd most sacks in franchise history. When he retired this past off-season, he did so as one of the franchise greats. But could he come back?

Sunday, just before the game, Adam Schefter put out a report that Brandon Graham is "strongly considering coming out of retirement.

Graham did leave the door slightly open when he announced his retirement. His decision did not sound as final as it did the year before when Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox both retired.

And the Eagles could use him. They are desperate for Edge Rush help, especially after Za'Darius Smith retired out of nowhere. Nolan Smith will be back soon, likley after the upcoming bye week. But even with him, they will still need more depth there.

Maybe Graham is the answer. He is 37, but before he tore his triceps vs the Rams, he looked fresh. He had 3.5 sacks and 20 tackles in 11 games. Then he even made an early comeback to play in the Super Bowl, where he actually retore his triceps.

What Does Brandon Graham Have Left In The Tank?

It is hard to tell until he gets back on the field. But with the team being so desperate it might be worth the gamble.

Graham played for 15 seasons in an Eagles jersey. He racked up 76.5 sacks in that time, along with 487 tackles. He only made 1 Pro Bowl, but was the model of conistency over the course of his Eagles career. Now he might get the chance to add on to those numbers.

He would need 9 sacks to move into 2nd place alll-time on the Eagles sacks leaderboard. That seems highly unlikley. But it could be a chance for the Eagles legend to pad his numbers a bit more, and to help them with a major problem they currently have.

Brandon GrahamNFLPhiladelphia Eagles
Dylan MacKinnonEditor
Dylan MacKinnon is The Digital Content Coordinator For 97.5 The Fanatic. he has been an Eagles, Flyers, Sixers, and Flyers fan his whole life. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelors in Journalism. Dylan has worked at the Fanatic since 2016, starting as an Intern, moving to the Street team, and eventually was hired as an Associate Producer before settling into his current role in the Digital Department. You may hear him referred to on-air as "The D-Train."
Related Stories
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles with his wife Carlyne and daughter Emerson Abigail after his teams 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.
Eagles // NFLOde To Brandon Graham, 4 Reasons We Love The Eagles LegendDylan MacKinnon
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Eagles // NFLJalen Hurts Silences His Doubters In 28-22 Win Over The VikingsBill Colarulo
Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the New York Giants. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
NFLEagles vs Vikings: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect