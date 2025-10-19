Jalen Hurts Silences His Doubters In 28-22 Win Over The Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 19: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“That’s what you all wanted to see, huh?”

In a game the Eagles desperately needed to get back on track, Jalen Hurts delivered his best passing performance of the season — and his most prolific since December 4, 2022. Hurts was surgical through the air, finishing 19-of-23 for 326 yards, three touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

Hurts Picks The Vikings Apart

The performance was even more impressive considering the opponent. Entering the game, the Minnesota Vikings boasted the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense, allowing just 158 passing yards per game. Hurts shredded them anyway, throwing for 240 of his 326 yards in the second half alone — often extending plays with his legs before firing darts downfield.

Devonta Smith had a career day, hauling in 183 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Brown joined in the fun with 121 yards on just four catches, including two trips to the end zone.

Defense Bends But Doesn't Break

While the passing offense finally found its rhythm, the Eagles’ defense did just enough to close the deal. Though they surrendered 387 total yards and over 300 through the air to Carson Wentz, Vic Fangio’s unit came up big in critical moments. Philadelphia forced two takeaways — both Wentz interceptions — including a pick-six from Jalyx Hunt.

The defense also clamped down in the red zone, holding Minnesota to just one score in six trips inside the 20. “Bend but don’t break” was the story of the day.

Ground Game Still Needs Work

The one area still holding the offense back? The ground game. The offensive line’s struggles continued, and the early loss of center Cam Jurgens only made things worse. Saquon Barkley managed just 44 yards on 18 carries (2.4 yards per attempt), as the run blocking once again looked far from its dominant form of past seasons.

Still, this was a statement win for the Eagles. After dropping two straight, the outside noise around the team had grown deafening. But inside the locker room, the confidence never wavered — and this week, it showed. Hurts and the passing offense didn’t just take a step forward; they took a leap.